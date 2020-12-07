Welsh resident receives special National Lottery recognition for keeping heritage alive

Lee's face was one of the eight that adorned the Stonehenge's historic sarsen stones, in dedication to his work at The Penllergare Trust

TV historian Sir Tony Robinson this week bestowed a unique honour on a Bridgend resident for his tireless work in keeping the UK’s heritage alive during the pandemic.

In the form of a night-time installation, Stonehenge was lit up with the faces of eight individuals who, with the help of National Lottery funding, are supporting heritage projects across the UK. Lee Turner was among those whose image adorned the stones, in dedication to his work at The Penllergare Trust.

The historic takeover of Stonehenge is the first time the 5,000-year-old sarsen stones of the world-renowned site have been dedicated to individual members of the public. A video projection of Sir Tony acted to first illuminate the historic stones and introduce the momentous display.

Lee, 51, has been the general manager at the Penllergare Trust in Swansea since 2014, and has been instrumental in the group’s campaigning, upkeep and restoration of the estate.

Set up in 2000, The Penllergare Trust aims to restore and protect an area of 268 acres, five miles outside Swansea, including a large walled garden and an orchid house that was thought to be one of the first in the UK.

Lockdown saw the Penllergare Trust team furloughed, except Lee. As a result, over the first few months of lockdown, he single-handedly kept the estate going, with responsibilities including: fundraising, wardening, social media, HR, administration, site maintenance and development. Fortunately, some staff were able to be brought back in July.

“We’ve got over 100 volunteers and I often say I’ve got over 100 bosses because they’re all so passionate about it. They’re all desperate to see us develop and I think that’s just great,” said Lee.

“That’s probably our biggest achievement, maintaining over 100 volunteers - especially given all the pressures people face, both pre-Covid and especially now.

“We’ve safeguarded this amazing site in Swansea that was forgotten about and protected the wildlife, but we’ve also got people engaged. A few people have said to me that the opportunity to volunteer at Penllergare saved their life - whether they were socially excluded, had health issues, or other circumstances.

“We’ve had all demographics, all ages, all experiences and everyone is accepting. Everyone gets a warm welcome and I think that’s part of the magic.”

“It’s not just about its structures or its heritage, it’s about people understanding and valuing the site. Quite a lot of dog walkers will knock on the office door and say can we borrow litter pickers for an hour because we’re going for a walk and they’ll go out and do that for us.

“There’s just a lot of love for the site.”

With lockdowns and travel restrictions becoming the new normal, green spaces and historic sites have played an increasingly pivotal role in people’s lives.

The homage comes as the results of new National Lottery research announced today highlights that 73% of Welsh people say outdoor spaces have had a positive effect on their mental wellbeing during the pandemic. A further four in 10 (40%) said that heritage sites have made them feel more relaxed and less anxious in difficult times, whilst 45% say that heritage sites make them feel proud of their local area.

The 5,000-year-old sarsen stones of Stonehenge have been illuminated with images of unsung heritage champions from across the UK, who with the help of National Lottery funding, have kept heritage accessible during the pandemic and beyond

Heritage sites across the UK are being supported by the National Lottery through the COVID-19 pandemic with some of the £30m raised each week for good causes by National Lottery players.

Sir Tony Robinson said: “I love the fact that Stonehenge is being lit up as a tribute to some of the country’s key project workers and volunteers, letting the public know about the hard work they’ve been doing to keep our heritage accessible to everyone using National Lottery funding.

“Without the graft and tireless effort of these wonderful people, our much-loved heritage would be more at risk than ever this year.”

Ros Kerslake CBE, chief executive of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “The National Lottery is playing a crucial role in supporting heritage sites and projects during the crisis, but it’s the important role of that the thousands of amazing individuals, some of which we are celebrating and honouring today, that keep these places going and make our visits memorable.”