In a Welsh pub, fans got excited at prospect of Italy draw – and that sums up the mess

Aaron Wainwright and Wales are destined for a second successive wooden spoon after losing in Rome - Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

The man with his dog laughed loudly. His labrador had just performed a tail-wagging spin after the pub, just outside Cardiff, had loudly greeted Wales scoring their first three points of the championship.

“Christ, what does he do when we win?” someone asked the owner about his startled pooch. “How should I know?” came the response. “I’ve only had him for two years.”

It was an old joke, but a response that was perfectly adapted for a team that have now lost 14 Tests in succession, have not won since 2023, and who on Saturday equalled the country’s worst ever run in the championship, by making it eight reversals on the bounce.

A grim scene, only temporarily lit up by the gallows humour.

Last year, the very good boy and his master would not even have been able to command space in this particular bar. Except this time around, the old place was barely half-full.

Granted, the match – “the wooden-spoon decider” as the English commentator rather disgustingly referred to it – was on terrestrial TV and the majority of the Welsh would probably have been surveying the back of their sofa, just like they used to when they were kids and Dr Who came on. But that told its own story on what is traditionally akin to a communal celebration in the Valleys and beyond.

Someone clever once said: “The opposite of love is not hate – it’s apathy and it’s not giving a damn.” And that was the pervading feeling in a room of the red-shirted – yes, at least half in the hostelry obeyed the habit of wearing their national jerseys (£69.99, plus VAT) – as they took in the inevitability of, for the first time in the 143-year existence of the championship, two whitewashed wooden spoons in succession.

Wales fans have resorted to gallows humour following the national team’s steep fall - Getty Images/Danilo Di Giovanni

Hatred of the rugby team is not an option because of a history that has, in so many ways, cast the small country in such a romantic and mythical light.

But if you cannot bring yourself to put up the two decisive fingers, you can wave away the biggest ever collapse in sport as if you do not really care. Wales have gone from champions just four years ago, from winning four Grand Slams and six Six Nations titles in 17 years, to becoming the bottom-feeders of the entire shebang.

It hurts, though, and despite the indifference around the pumps as the regulars refilled their pint jars, there was recrimination in the reaction.

“Get rid of Warren Gatland.”

“Ha, Gats is definitely not the problem.”

It always falls on the guy in control of the team and on one of the biggest wages in world rugby, Gatland knows that is the case. Yet, as many as are vociferously railing against the Kiwi, there are those who remain loyal to this immense personality who in his first tenure broke coaching records by winning three Grand Slams and by taking the Dragonhood to two World Cup semi-finals.

This, by the way, is Wales, a country of three million, who are by the far the smallest in the northern hemisphere’s feature piece. A personal view is that Gatland should have a statue in Cardiff, but the acknowledgement must be made that his time is probably over and a fresh start is in order.

But how fresh? As someone screamed in the pub about the Welsh Rugby Union: “Worst-run union!”

It was the most apposite comment of an exceedingly dreary afternoon. This incredible downfall cannot be laid at the feet of one individual. It is systemic. The dragons have come home to roost. The four regions are ineffective and the grass-roots are withered. Gatland will likely leave in the next few months, shaking his head and bidding a highly sarcastic “good luck” to his successor.

Warren Gatland has achieved great success with Wales but has his work cut out in trying to transform their fortunes - AFP/Alberto Pizzoli

In truth, he should never have returned. It offered false hope and the last vestiges of the golden generation were duly mined.

If there is anything that sums up the mess and the forlornness is that the pub desperately re-found its voice and its passion when Wales were suddenly in sight of a draw. By then, the dog was not even bothering.

“We could avoid the wooden spoon,” one chap commented. So what? The match ended with a losing bonus point, but if a bonus has ever seemed more pathetic it must have been delivered to a multi-billionaire.

England versus France then began, and Antoine Dupont took the field as a wag quipped: “I wish he was called Dai Pont.”