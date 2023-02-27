Welsh players face stark cut to salaries amid £30,000 offer to re-sign

George North of Wales during the Guinness 6 Nations match at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - Neil Hanna/Getty Images

Up to a dozen Cardiff Rugby players are facing stark cuts to their salaries if they want to stay at the Welsh region next season, with some players told they can only be offered £30,000 to re-sign with the United Rugby Championship side.



The latest development highlights the financial pressures facing a number of players in Wales despite last week's player strike being avoided ahead of Wales' game with England.

While contracts are yet to be offered by Cardiff, the out-of-contract players have been informed of the potential salaries on offer ahead of a defining move in their careers. The potentially drastic salary reductions "highlight the position the players are being put in," one source close to the club said.



Liam Williams, one of the club's top earners who joined from Scarlets ahead of this season, will not be one of the players affected given he is under contract for the 2023-24 campaign, with there understood to be no contractual concerns regarding his salary being paid by Cardiff for 2023-24.

Other leading international players at the club include Taulupe Faletau and Josh Adams. Wales wing Adams was linked with a move away from Cardiff earlier this month to join clubs in France next season, but rejected those reports when speaking after Wales' opening defeat of the Six Nations against Ireland.

"I am under contract at Cardiff and that’s where I am staying," Adams said. “You know how it is sometimes. There are a lot of things being thrown in the mix. But I haven’t heard anything from anyone. I am just concentrating on the here and now really.”



Budgets for the four Welsh regions are set to drop from £28.7million this season to £23.5m for the 2023-24 campaign, with squads being reduced as a result.



Nigel Walker, the acting Welsh Rugby Union chief executive, told the BBC before kick-off on Saturday that contracts would be offered by the regions to players in the coming days.



"The regions have signed up to giving [the players] contracts by the end of next week," Walker told the BBC. "If that doesn't happen I will be holding their feet to the fire. Make no mistake about that.

"The players have been waiting, they've been in limbo, and they have been frustrated. They let me know how frustrated they were and that's why we reached the situation we were in."

Following negotiations the 60-cap rule is set to be reduced to 25, while Gareth Lewis, the chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Players Association, will now have a seat on the Professional Rugby Board in Wales.