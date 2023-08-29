Welsh nationalists call on British Museum to return Greek and Chinese relics

Plaid Cymru also wants the 4,000-year-old Mold Gold Cape returned to Wales

Welsh nationalists have joined the Chinese Communist Party and the Greek government in calling for the return of ancient artefacts from the British Museum.

In the wake of revelations that more than 2,000 objects were stolen from the museum, Greece has restated its claim to the Elgin Marbles and the Communist Party of China’s mouthpiece tabloid has demanded the “return of all Chinese cultural relics”.

Plaid Cymru has previously backed calls for the return of an almost 4,000-year-old gold cape from the British Museum to Wales, and now Liz Saville-Roberts, the party’s group leader in Westminster, has joined the calls for it to relinquish the treasure following the theft scandal.

The Welsh MP claimed the security of the museum is no longer a strong argument for keeping treasures from nations “under the control of the British Empire”, adding that the Mold Gold Cape and a bronze shield should be handed over.

She said: “Close to 2,000 artefacts worth millions have been stolen from the British Museum.

“The argument that the Parthenon Marbles, the Mold Gold Cape or the Moel Hebog Shield are more secure in London no longer holds water.

“The Moel Hebog Shield is not even on display despite the treasure being over 3,000 years old. The argument used by the British Museum is that it is the most secure location for them.

“For Wales, for Greece and for many countries that were under the control of the British Empire, that argument has been severely undermined by this saga.

“It is high time we faced that the British Museum does not hold the right to these treasures and a grown-up discussion is required about their repatriation.”



Calls for the return of the cape come amid mounting pressure on the British Museum which has seen its director Hartwig Fischer resign and his deputy director, Dr Jonathan Williams, step back following revelations that warnings about the thefts were not acted upon.

Security concerns have been used to restate repatriation grievances, with Greece’s culture minister Dr Lina Mendoni saying the scandal “reinforces the permanent and just demand of our country for the definitive return” of the Elgin Marbles.

The Communist Party of China’s tabloid Global Times joined the debate with an editorial this week that stated: “As a Chinese media, we formally request the British Museum to return all Chinese cultural relics acquired through improper channels to China free of charge.”

The editorial of the paper owned by the Party demanded British cooperation, adding: “The UK, which has a bloody, ugly, and shameful colonial history, has always had a strong sense of moral superiority over others.”

The Party itself has not commented directly.

Now at the centre of a repatriation row, the Mold Gold cape was likely formed part of some form of religious regalia and is believed to have been buried with a young woman between 1900 and 1600 BC.

Repatriated artefact rows

It was unearthed in 1833 by a team of workmen quarrying for stone on land named the “Field of the Goblin” near Mold in Flintshire.

The owner of the land, John Langford, sold the cape to the British Museum in 1836, but the new home in London has more recently provoked repeated calls from Plaid Cymru and Labour MPs for its return to Wales.

The British Museum is legally unable to comply with any of these requests for repatriation, as the British Museum Act 1963 prevents its leadership from giving away artefacts, and remains a stumbling block for campaigners from Nigeria to India who are seeking to have treasures returned.

The cape has been sent on loan to both the Wrexham Museum and the National Museum Cardiff in recent years.

British Museum spokesperson said: “The Mold Gold cape has been on loan to both Wrexham Museum and National Museum Wales in Cardiff in the past ten years, and it has been loaned internationally, as recently as 2021 to Halle in Germany.

“Six million people visit the museum each year to experience this world-class collection, and the Mold Gold cape is on display to them all, for free, where it is a star piece in our Europe and Middle East Gallery. The collection empowers visitors to navigate and understand the complex relationships between empires, nations and peoples whether through trade, conquest, conflict or peaceful exchange.”