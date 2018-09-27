Welsh legend Williams backing Exeter Chiefs to snatch back Premiership title

Exeter Chiefs’ team spirit and unity can be enough for them to wrestle back the Gallagher Premiership title from Saracens, according to Wales winger Shane Williams.

The Chiefs won the title in 2017 and despite topping the table at the end of last season, they lost to Saracens in the final at Twickenham in May.

But with the Chiefs sitting just one point behind Saracens in second after four games, Williams sees no reason why they won’t be able to reclaim the crown at the end of this season.

He said: “I’m a big fan of Jack Nowell and I think [Henry] Slade is a hugely talented players, but the best thing about Exeter for me is that they play as a unit.

“It doesn’t have to be pretty, they can be forward orientated if they want to be, but I’ve watched them a lot and there is a good camaraderie there.

“They have been together for a long time and they play for each other. They’ve gone from a club that have been promoted and people didn’t really think they were capable of much.

“They have proved people wrong and they are just a team that enjoy playing for each other. Sometimes that is the difference.

“I think they are more than capable of wrestling the title back, but Saracens have been one of the form sides in Europe for some time now.

“It’s always going to be difficult and Exeter are always going to be the underdogs against Saracens, as are most of the teams out there.

“The pressure is off Exeter in that respect but we know they are more than capable of beating Saracens, they have done it before, and you wouldn’t put it past them doing it again.”

Williams was speaking as he prepares to take on his toughest challenge yet for children’s charity Wooden Spoon – scaling Mount Everest to break two Guinness World Records.

He will lead one of four teams, alongside fellow rugby stars Ollie Phillips, Andy Gomarsall and Tamara Taylor, up the mountain in order to play the highest game of full contact rugby and the highest game of touch rugby.

It is hoped the challenge will raise £200,000 for Wooden Spoon to help fund projects that support disadvantaged children and young people with disabilities across the UK and Ireland.

“It is quite a daunting challenge but the more I heard about it the more intrigued I was,” he said. “It doesn’t get much more challenging than getting up to the base camp of Everest.

“We’re also at the same time going to raise lots of money for Wooden Spoon and also hopefully going to break two Guinness World Records, so what’s not to like about it?

“Everest has always been on my bucket list and if you look at the people who have attempted it, tried it and done it, I’m one of these people who enjoys testing himself.

“When I was asked whether it was something I would consider doing it didn’t take much for me to say, because it doesn’t get much more challenging than that really.”

Support us in the LMAX Exchange Everest Rugby Challenge to help change the lives of children and young people with disabilities and facing disadvantage across the UK and Ireland – visit woodenspoon.org.uk/Everest #everestrugby