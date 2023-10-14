Welsh Cup round-up: Steff Davies scores late Aberystwyth winner

Steff Davies scored a stoppage time winner as Cymru Premier strugglers Aberystwyth Town overcame Pontardawe Town 2-1 in Round Two of the Welsh Cup.

Captain Jack Thorn had given Aber a second minute lead but Joshua Dorward levelled for the Cymru South side.

But with the game heading for penalties Davies struck in injury time to book Aber's place in Round Three.

Fellow Cymru Premier strugglers Barry Town won 6-0 at home to Porthcawl, Kayne McLaggon scoring twice.

Udi Akpan's brace saw Colwyn Bay beat a spirited Llanrwst of the Ardal North West League 6-2, with Callum Parry scoring twice for the visitors.

Newtown also scored six against Ardal North West opposition with Aaron Williams scoring twice in a 6-0 at Y Felinheli.

Haverfordwest needed penalties to overcome Cymru South outfit Baglan Dragons while Penybont won 3-0 at Cwmbran Celtic, while Cwmbran Town lost 4-0 at Cardiff Met.

Jordan Davies continued his fine goalscoring form with a hat-trick in Connah's Quay's 4-1 win over fellow top-flight side Caernarfon Town.

Cymru Premier sides Pontypridd United and Bala Town overcame tier two opposition on Friday evening to advance to the next round of the JD Welsh Cup.

Danny Williams scored twice as Pontypridd thrashed Abertillery Bluebirds of the Cymru South 6-0.

Bala, knocked out of the Nathaniel MG Cup by Guilsfield recently, were 3-0 winners against Cymru North strugglers Llandudno.

Paulo Mendes scored twice for Bala, last season's beaten finalists.

Elsewhere on Friday evening Flint Mountain won 3-1 against Cymru North leaders Holywell Town, who reached the quarter finals last season.

Llanelli Town overcame fellow Cymru South outfit Llantwit Major 4-0 while Ammanford beat Trefelin on penalties.