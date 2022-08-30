UPDATE -- Welly Disrupts With Over-The-Counter Medicine And Dietary Supplements Free From Parabens, Talc & Synthetic Dyes

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welly Health PBC, the brand that brings happiness and ease to healing, has expanded its offering to include over-the-counter Welly Medicine & Dietary Supplements within the Pain & Fever, Cough & Cold, Digestive, Sleep, Allergy, and Mood categories.

Welly Remedies are shifting the way we approach “sick care” to “self-care” by providing a holistic assortment of proactive and reactive health care products that are science-backed and free from the things you don’t need – synthetic dyes, artificial flavors, talc and parabens.

"With Welly, we have a successful model of consumer-driven innovation. We want to become the leader in health for Millennials by offering solutions that help people get back to a well-lived life,” says Welly Co-Founder Eric Ryan. “With this expansion into Welly Remedies, we want to be the one-stop for well care by offering complete healthcare solutions that are fun and easy to shop.”

Welly Remedies are available now at Target and on getwelly.com.

  • Pain & Fever

    • Pain & Fever Reliever: Ibuprofen (Ibuprofen 200mg)

    • Pain & Fever Reliever: Acetaminophen (Acetaminophen 500mg)

  • Digestive

    • Stomach Soother (Bismuth Subsalicylate 262mg)

    • Gas Reducer (Simethicone 250mg)

    • Constipation Clearer (Docusate Sodium 250mg)

  • Allergy

    • Allergy Symptom Reliever (Diphenhydramine 25mg)

  • Cough & Cold

    • Daytime Cold & Flu Reliever (Acetaminophen 325mg, Dextromethorphan HBr 10mg, Guaifenesin 200mg, Phenylephrine HCl 5mg)

    • Nighttime Cold & Flu Reliever (Acetaminophen 325mg, Dextromethorphan HBr 15mg, Doxylamine Succinate 6.25mg)

    • Cough Controller (Acetaminophen 325mg, Dextromethorphan HBr 10mg)

    • Sinus Congestion Clearer (Acetaminophen 325mg, Phenylephrine HCl 5mg)

    • Drug Free Daily Immune Supporter (Dietary Supplement) (Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, Andrographis)

  • Sleep 

    • Sleep Champ (Diphenhydramine 50mg)

  • Mood (Dietary Supplement)

    • Drug Free Chill Champ (Ashwagandha, GABA, L-Theanine, Lemon Balm)

About Welly
Welly was created by Eric Ryan, the serial entrepreneur behind eco-friendly household brand Method and dietary supplement brand, OLLY. The brand is now sold in more than 44,000 stores, including Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid, Kroger, Meijer, Stop & Shop, Hy-Vee, Amazon and more.

For more information, visit www.GetWelly.com and follow the social conversation on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook - @getwelly #getwelly #bewelly.

PR Contact:
Natalie Krause, SHADOW PR: nkrause@weareshadow.com
Madison Wool, SHADOW PR: mwool@weareshadow.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4551e09d-7749-4bdb-a27e-c30dcbb36be9
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9c50458-511d-4388-8f5d-828b396b476e

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/affddf0a-0a28-4dbf-a4a3-f6593fde0c09


