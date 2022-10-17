Wellsheet Introduces EHR Workflow Relief to Increase Efficiency During Critical Nursing Shortage

Wellsheet
·5 min read

Virtual Nursing Station with Real-Time Notifications Increases Care Team Collaboration and Patient Care Quality

Reducing clinician burnout with a measurable ROI.

Wellsheet’s Virtual Nursing Station improves EHR efficiency, care team collaboration and reduces time in the EHR, nursing burnout and length of stay. Learn how Wellsheet’s Smart EHR UI improves well-being by giving clinicians back hours each day with a measurable ROI on top of Cerner, Epic or athenahealth.
Wellsheet’s Virtual Nursing Station improves EHR efficiency, care team collaboration and reduces time in the EHR, nursing burnout and length of stay. Learn how Wellsheet’s Smart EHR UI improves well-being by giving clinicians back hours each day with a measurable ROI on top of Cerner, Epic or athenahealth.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORACLE CERNER HEALTH CONFERENCE - Wellsheet Inc., the leading Smart EHR UI provider reducing physician burnout and increasing Electronic Health Record (EHR) efficiency and usability, introduced Virtual Nursing Station, built specifically for nursing workflows to optimize patient care, efficiency and job satisfaction of nursing staff.

“High rates of clinician burnout and worker turnover have resulted in an unsustainable nursing shortage that is impacting patient care and is reflected in the financial losses reported by health systems, which can’t cut their way to profitability or higher quality care. They must invest in technology that provides greater efficiency and brings costs down,” said Craig Limoli, CEO and founder of Wellsheet.

“Virtual Nursing Station is a cross-functional team collaborative care solution built for nurses, care managers and providers, which increases EHR efficiency and breaks down silos between nurses and providers. VNS enables multidisciplinary care teams to work together within the EHR with immediate access to the latest content on nursing activity and planning, including easy access to each other’s notes, recommendations, and real-time notifications to speed care delivery. Faster access to data equates to faster treatment plans and ultimately shorter lengths of stay (LOS),” continues Limoli.

Nursing staff will also have access to an elevated collaboration space where care managers can raise immediate focus to key information on patients and their care plans, which are traditionally buried deep within the EHR. VNS was built in collaboration with healthcare providers and is currently in deployment.

Wellsheet elevates the most relevant data from a Cerner, Epic or athenahealth Electronic Health Record (EHR) based on a clinician’s specialty and workflow habits, and prioritizes clinical content and serves it up in a single screen. It assembles the right information in a predictive, intuitive and customizable workflow that allows providers to quickly arrive at the correct clinical insights without compromising the provider-patient interaction. Wellsheet’s Smart EHR UI is embedded within the EHR and gives providers, nurses and care managers the ability to understand what needs to be done without compromising the provider-patient interaction, enabling clinicians to make more informed decisions and reduce errors. And Wellsheet’s architectural redundancy enables care teams to access patient data and communicate a plan of care even when the EHR goes down due to a cyberattack or other IT outage.

Easy and timely access to notifications are key to the efficiency of the nursing staff, the quality of patient care and the cost savings associated with timely discharge. Examples of real-time notifications that have been embraced include:

  • Positive/Negative COVID-19 test: Patient is in a negative pressure room where tests sometimes take time. Fast notification allows decisions (move/discharge/etc) to happen sooner which could impact care plans and Length of Stay (LOS).

  • Lactate >= 4 mg/dL: Requires fast action by provider. Notification via EHR, especially mobile, is faster than critical results workflow. When notified, the provider can evaluate immediately in the context of other data and prioritize seeing the patient.

  • STAT test result: Clinician orders an urgent test. Notification allows the clinician to act on the result without the delay that would otherwise happen.

  • Pending test results: Clinician reviews a set of results, but some are still not ready. Notification allows the clinician to make decisions as soon as the picture is complete.

Modern Cloud-Based Architecture with FHIR APIs

Wellsheet uses the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) application programming interfaces (APIs), and can pull and prioritize key patient data from multiple data sources with an accelerated implementation and deployment timeline. It can deploy its Smart EHR UI in weeks, with minimal IT support time, and clinician training takes only minutes. Wellsheet especially impacts productivity for clinicians working across various sites of service in the same facility, or across different EHRs between facilities and different health systems.

Pricing and Availability

Virtual Nursing Station will be available this year for both Cerner and Epic customers and is included at no extra cost with the Wellsheet Smart EHR UI. Wellsheet will show VNS at the Oracle Cerner Health Conference (OCHC) in Kansas City, and HLTH in Las Vegas.

To learn more about how you can deploy Wellsheet’s Smart EHR UI to reduce clinician burnout and improve your bottom line:

About Wellsheet

Wellsheet’s Smart EHR UI is a predictive clinical workflow platform that works within an existing EHR to surface the most relevant content for clinicians in a view that is contextualized and prioritized for their needs. It is integrated with athenahealth, Cerner and Epic to reduce a physician’s time in the EHR, reducing physician burnout, length of stay, and improving the quality of patient care. According to Cerner Lights On Reporting, Wellsheet reduced time in the EHR by 40%. Wellsheet is deployed in enterprise-wide deals, integrated with payers, and is deployed or engaged with 2 of the largest healthcare providers in the country. Learn more at www.wellsheet.com or @Wellsheet_Inc.

Wellsheet and Virtual Nursing Station are trademarks of Wellsheet, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d9b5a5d-bc29-46d0-94c5-970510d89844


CONTACT: Wellsheet Press Contact: Mari Mineta Clapp mari@wellsheet.com  (408) 398-6433 @MariMinetaClapp


Latest Stories

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Jets sign first-round pick Brad Lambert to three-year, entry-level contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract. The team announced Wednesday that Lambert's deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2 million at the NHL level. He was the team's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests. Lambert, of Finland, spent last seas