WellSaid Labs Makes Noise Proving Business Demand for AI Voice

Fast Enterprise Growth Further Validates WellSaid’s Position as # 1 in Synthetic Voice

WellSaid Labs AI Voice Growth Graphic

WellSaid Labs CEO Matt Hocking

Seattle, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSaid Labs, producer of the world’s highest quality synthetic voices available, celebrates growth with new hires, expanded API, custom voices and enterprise Teams product to ensure continued market dominance. WellSaid Labs powers the synthetic media industry along with more than 7,000 customers across dozens of industries. Customers value WellSaid Labs’ incredibly high level of realistic human-voice capability and rely on WellSaid Labs’ business mission critical 99.99% uptime SLA.

Worldwide AI software revenue is forecast to total $62.5 billion in 2022, an increase of 21.3% from 2021, according to Gartner, Inc. And, in today’s enterprise, 48% of CIOs in the 2022 Gartner CIO and Technology Executive Survey responded that they have already deployed or plan to deploy AI in their business this year.

In today’s noisy landscape, brands find it increasingly difficult to attract and retain customer loyalty. New research reveals that audio is more engaging than the printed word alone, which is why it’s no surprise that businesses and brands turn to WellSaid Labs AI voices to easily ensure every production can be created and updated efficiently at scale.

“There’s something special about sound that is proven to lead to higher memorability, engagement, and emotional intensity,” explained Matt Hocking, CEO of WellSaid Labs. “But creating the right audio experience time after time at scale with consistently high quality is often beyond the internal capabilities of many companies. This is how we support brands best.”

One example of a company benefiting from the scale WellSaid Labs delivers is award-winning Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

“WellSaid Labs’ agile, product-driven version of production was appealing to our organization who handles more than 6,000 customers worldwide,” said Nick Goodman, Director of Educational Programs at Snowflake. “What used to take our department days or even weeks to update, can now be updated within 24 hours. Not only are the actual planned edits faster, but the consistency of the AI voice content makes our work more efficient.”

WellSaid was recognized again this year by CB Insights on its annual AI 100 Ranking one of the most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world. The company’s rearchitected text-to-speech (TTS), resolves the toughest content development challenges and delivers an easy way for content creators to develop all their desired content in one consistent voice that represents their brand.

Today WellSaid Labs’ Voice Avatar library provides access to 50 AI voices companies can use for their productions. Many WellSaid Labs customers also choose to create their own AI Voice Avatars to spec — capturing the likeliness, style, and uniqueness of the voice needed to tell their stories in exactly the right way.

Another example is Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes.

“We selected WellSaid Labs because it allows us to iterate on voiceover tracks quickly and easily. We no longer need audio production hardware or correction software. We just input our text, review, adjust, and we’re left with an awesome voiceover track that’s crisp and clear.” said Sam Sheer of Nintex.

Last July, WellSaid Labs announced its Series A round.

About WellSaid Labs

WellSaid Labs is the leading AI text-to-speech technology company and first synthetic media service to achieve human-parity in voice. Creators, product developers, and brands alike power up their stories and digital experiences with a wide variety of voice styles, accents and languages — at scale. For more information go to www.wellsaidlabs.com

Additional Quotes:

“In Q3 2022 alone, customers nationwide deployed WellSaid Labs AI voice solutions to create more than 30,000 hours of voice content, “says Martin Ramirez, WellSaid Labs Head of Growth

