Wells revels in his early Christmas cheer - all thanks to Ronnie O'Sullivan

Wells faces fellow Welshman Ryan Day for a place in the last eight

All Daniel Wells’ Christmases have come at once at this week’s Scottish Open – and it’s all thanks to Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The Welshman was due to face the seven-time UK champion in Glasgow on Tuesday, only for the York victor to drop out and give Wells an immediate passage into the last-64.

And it’s a stay of execution he has certainly made the most of, into Friday’s quarter-finals after overcoming compatriot Matthew Stevens 4-0 in the last-16.

Not bad for a player who feared not winning another match before the festive break having been humbled 6-0 by another Welshman in Mark Williams at the UK Championship

“I was pretty embarrassing in my last tournament and this has come out of nowhere so I’m really pleased,” he said.

“I was really pleased for Ronnie not turning up – it’s made my Christmas if I’m honest because I didn’t have a lot of expectations going into the match based on how I’d played.

“It’s never happened to me before so you’ve got to take those bits of luck when they come along, thankfully I’ve managed well so far.

“I played really well against Matthew, he’s like a big brother to me and he’s helped me so much with my game and given me so much confidence – I’m glad I’ve won.”

Next up is Masters finalist Day for Wells, knowing he can’t afford to take his foot off the gas if he is to reach a rare ranking semi-final.

“I don’t think I’ve ever beaten Ryan in a match, we practice together regularly so we know each other quite well so I’ve just got to somehow play the balls and see how I can go,” he said.

“The Welsh guys are all good mates, we’ve got a Christmas night out coming soon and we’re gearing up for that.”

