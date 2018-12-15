Wells: I'm trying not to think about the money

Daniel Wells doesn’t quite know where his new-found form came from, but he’s certainly hoping it doesn’t come to an end any time soon.

The 30-year-old Welshman saw off fellow country man Ryan Day 5-1 to advance through to the Scottish Open last four and continue his electric recent displays.

Now the world number 66 is aiming to go all the way and clinch the Scottish Open crown.

“My form’s come out of nowhere, hopefully I can keep free rolling and see where it takes me,” he said.

“The way I started the season, I wasn’t in a good space. Thankfully that’s turned around quite quickly, and I think I am probably going to be OK now anyway.

“Obviously I want to go up the rankings and compete for titles. That’s the main aim.

“I am trying not to think about the money and try and focus on my snooker.

“I’ve been playing really well in practice, but obviously it’s different bringing it out onto the big stage. Let’s see where it can take me.”

The Neath-born cueman has a fine record in the competition after edging past Shaun Murphy last year in a classy 4-3 victory for the first time in front of the TV cameras.

And Wells believes the win has given him confidence to avoid being camera shy when it counts.

“The conditions are always different to what we are used to on the outside tables and you are always playing a top-class player who doesn’t tend to give you too many chances,” he said.

“I had my first win on TV here last year against Shaun Murphy which settled me down a bit, but I’ve lost a couple of times since.

“I just want to start feeling a bit more comfortable out there. It has to start somewhere I suppose.”