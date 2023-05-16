Wells Fargo to settle shareholder class-action suit for $1B over scandal recovery claims

Wells Fargo is settling a class-action lawsuit from shareholders for $1 billion over claims the bank misled them about how it was complying with regulators in the aftermath of its fake sales scandal, new court records show.

The federal suit claimed the bank made “false and misleading statements” about its compliance with consent orders it had with federal regulators over previous practices. Wells Fargo has faced regulatory sanctions since its 2016 scandal, when it was discovered the bank opened millions of accounts for customers without their permission.

The settlement still needs to be approved by the court. A settlement order was filed late Monday.

A Wells Fargo spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Wells Fargo is based in San Francisco but has its largest employee base in Charlotte, with about 27,000 workers here.

This is a developing story