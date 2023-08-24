Is Wells Fargo down? Bank confirms 'intermittent issues' with some transactions

Wells Fargo customers reported various issues with the banking system Thursday afternoon, with some unable to use their credit cards and the payment app Zelle.

"We are aware that some customers are experiencing intermittent issues with certain transactions. Our teams are working diligently to resolve. We apologize for any inconvenience," reads a statement from spokesperson Hilary O'Byrne.

One of Wells Fargo's accounts on X, formerly Twitter, acknowledged that some online banking customers have been unable to complete transfers or Zelle transactions. Another post said some credit card transactions are being "incorrectly declined," and a post sent at 5:18 p.m. Eastern time said its team was "working to resolve this issue as quickly as they can" but "as of now, we do not have a timeframe."

The website Downdetector showed a sharp uptick in people reporting problems with Wells Fargo’s website after 3 p.m. Eastern time. Thursday's issues follow an incident earlier this month in which some customers were unable to see recent deposits.

