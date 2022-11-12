A Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) insider lowered their holding by 51% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Wells Fargo & Company's (NYSE:WFC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Wells Fargo

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wells Fargo

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Kleber Santos, sold US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$44.44 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$47.55, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 51% of Kleber Santos's holding. Kleber Santos was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Wells Fargo Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Wells Fargo insiders own about US$136m worth of shares (which is 0.07% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wells Fargo Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Wells Fargo insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Wells Fargo insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Wells Fargo. For example - Wells Fargo has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

