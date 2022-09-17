Wells' 2 TD passes lead Hokies past Wofford 27-7

  • Virginia Tech's wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton (3) catches a pass from quarterback Grant Wells during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. . (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
    1/7

    Wofford Virginia Tech Football

    Virginia Tech's wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton (3) catches a pass from quarterback Grant Wells during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. . (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Wofford defensive back Harrison Morgan, left, tackles Virginia Tech's Jalen Holston (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
    2/7

    Wofford Virginia Tech Football

    Wofford defensive back Harrison Morgan, left, tackles Virginia Tech's Jalen Holston (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Wofford quarterback Jimmy Weirick (5) is pressured by Virginia Tech's C.J. McCray (56) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
    3/7

    Wofford Virginia Tech Football

    Wofford quarterback Jimmy Weirick (5) is pressured by Virginia Tech's C.J. McCray (56) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Virginia Tech running back Chance Black (28) falls forward for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
    4/7

    Wofford Virginia Tech Football

    Virginia Tech running back Chance Black (28) falls forward for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Wofford defensive back Okachi Emmanwori (6) breaks up a pass intended for Virginia Tech's Kaleb Smith (80) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
    5/7

    Wofford Virginia Tech Football

    Wofford defensive back Okachi Emmanwori (6) breaks up a pass intended for Virginia Tech's Kaleb Smith (80) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Wofford quarterback Jimmy Weirick (5) is pressured by Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. . (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
    6/7

    Wofford Virginia Tech Football

    Wofford quarterback Jimmy Weirick (5) is pressured by Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. . (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Wofford wide receiver RJ Khayo (6) is upended by Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
    7/7

    APTOPIX Wofford Virginia Tech Football

    Wofford wide receiver RJ Khayo (6) is upended by Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Virginia Tech's wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton (3) catches a pass from quarterback Grant Wells during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. . (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Wofford defensive back Harrison Morgan, left, tackles Virginia Tech's Jalen Holston (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Wofford quarterback Jimmy Weirick (5) is pressured by Virginia Tech's C.J. McCray (56) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Virginia Tech running back Chance Black (28) falls forward for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Wofford defensive back Okachi Emmanwori (6) breaks up a pass intended for Virginia Tech's Kaleb Smith (80) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Wofford quarterback Jimmy Weirick (5) is pressured by Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. . (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Wofford wide receiver RJ Khayo (6) is upended by Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
JIMMY ROBERTSON
·2 min read

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Wells threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns to lead Virginia Tech to a 27-7 victory over Wofford on Saturday.

Wells completed 26 of 35 passes and the defense for the Hokies (2-1) dominated throughout, handing the Terriers (0-3) their 13th consecutive loss.

Virginia Tech put the game away with 17 second-quarter points, which was more than enough against a Wofford offense that had not scored this season until Nathan Walker’s 3-yard touchdown run with 9:34 left in the game.

The Hokies’ second-quarter touchdowns came on a 1-yard run by Jalen Holston and an 11-yard pass from Wells to Jadan Blue. Wells later added a 27-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Duke.

Wells, who threw four interceptions in Virginia Tech’s season-opening loss to Old Dominion, has not thrown an interception in the Hokies’ past two games.

Wofford, which has been outscored 84-7 this season, ventured into Virginia Tech territory once and finished with just 199 yards of offense.

TAKEAWAYS

Wofford: Terriers coach Josh Conklin overhauled his coaching staff after the Terriers went 1-10 in 2021, bringing in 10 new assistants. Yet the results have been the same.

Virginia Tech: As expected, the Hokies put up good numbers in every phase of the game, but they probably didn’t learn anything about themselves. The Hokies will face stiffer competition when West Virginia visits for a Thursday showdown between two border neighbors and old Big East Conference rivals.

UP NEXT

Wofford: The Terriers play at Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play host to West Virginia on Thursday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Latest Stories

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Stein earns first Prince of Wales Stakes win aboard Duke of Love

    FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Calgary wrestling legend Bret Hart celebrated for Canada's Walk of Fame induction

    The full nickname might not fit on a plaque, but in the professional wrestling world, he's known as "The best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be." He's also known as "The Excellence of Execution." And "The Hitman." On Monday, a special hometown celebration was held in Calgary to celebrate Bret Hart's latest designation: member of Canada's Walk of Fame. Born in Calgary, Hart attended Ernest Manning High School and Mount Royal College before joining the family trade. Hart

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Canadians Marino, Bouchard advance to second round of Chennai Open

    CHENNAI, India — Canadians Rebecca Marino and Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the Chennai Open tennis tournament with wins on Monday. Vancouver's Marino, seeded seventh at the WTA 250 event, posted a 7-5, 6-2 win over Russia's Anna Blinkova. Marino won 70.5 per cent of first-serve points and broke Blinkova six times on nine chances. Blinkova had seven break chances against Marino, but only managed to convert three. Marino is coming off a run to the third round at the U.S. Open t

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the