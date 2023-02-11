Wellnex Life Limited (ASX:WNX) drops to AU$26m and insiders who purchased earlier this year lose another AU$193k

The recent price decline of 12% in Wellnex Life Limited's (ASX:WNX) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought AU$678k worth of shares at an average price of AU$0.09 in the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$484k, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wellnex Life

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Ian Ollifent for AU$511k worth of shares, at about AU$0.12 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.064). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 7.57m shares for AU$678k. But they sold 1.61m shares for AU$161k. In total, Wellnex Life insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about AU$0.09 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Wellnex Life Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Wellnex Life insiders own about AU$7.1m worth of shares. That equates to 27% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wellnex Life Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Wellnex Life insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Wellnex Life and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Wellnex Life (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

