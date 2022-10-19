Wellness Tourism Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the wellness tourism market are Accor S. A, Canyon Ranch, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. , Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Marriott International Inc. , Pravassa, Radisson Hospitality Inc. , Omni Hotels & Resorts, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons Hotels Limited, Home Inns Group, Choice Hotels International, InterContinental Group, Red Carnation Hotels, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, Miraval Group, and InterContinental Hotels Group plc.

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wellness Tourism Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351359/?utm_source=GNW


The global wellness tourism market is expected to grow from $718.50 billion in 2021 to $801.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The wellness tourism market is expected to grow to $1098.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The wellness tourism market consists of sales of wellness tourism services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to promote health and well-being through psychological, physical, or spiritual activities. Wellness tourism is tourism that is associated with the pursuit of maintaining or enhancing one’s personal wellbeing.

The main types of services in wellness tourism are transport, lodging, food and beverages, shopping, activities and excursions, and other types of services.The transport market provides transport services.

Transportation arrangements are made for patients with spinal injuries, fractures, craniocerebral injuries, and other injuries.Transport from the hotel or medical center to the airport or station is provided to the patient and attending persons after the completion of treatment, check-up, recovery, or after surgical interventions and rehabilitation.

The various travel types include primary, and secondary which are available at different locations such as domestic, and international.

North America was the largest region in the wellness tourism market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the wellness tourism market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The wellness tourism market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides wellness tourism market statistics, including wellness tourism industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a wellness tourism market share, detailed wellness tourism market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the wellness tourism industry. This wellness tourism market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increasing tourist spending on cultural and sports tourism is expected to propel the growth of the wellness tourism market going forward.Sports tourism refers to travel that involves both observing and participating in a sporting event while staying in the tourist’s usual environment.

Cultural and sports tourism is a part of wellness tourism, which helps in promoting health and well-being.For instance, according to a survey conducted by American Express, a US-based credit card company, in the year 2021, nearly 76% of the people participating in service are spending on tourism to improve their well-being.

Also, 55% of the participants are paying extra money for wellness activities on their vacations. Therefore, increasing tourist spending is driving the growth of the wellness tourism market.

New technological innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the wellness tourism market.Major companies operating in the wellness tourism sector are focused on introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in April 2021, Atmantan Wellness Centre, an India-based wellness tourism provider, launched Atmantan Naturals, a new wellness-tech platform with telehealth portal technology.This wellness center offers reversal treatments for diseases and cultivates natural herbal supplements with excellent efficiency.

And also, an individual has access to various virtual consultations with various doctors and physicians with the help of telehealth portals at any time.

In February 2019, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), a UK-based multinational hospitality group, acquired Six Senses Hotels, Resorts, and Spas for a deal amount of $300 million.The acquisition gives IHG immediate access to some of the most sought-after destinations in the world and broadens its reach to a community of rich travelers and new owners.

Six Senses Hotels, Resorts, and Spas is a Thailand-based hospitality brand in the top-tier luxury and wellness offerings segment.

The countries covered in the wellness tourism market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
