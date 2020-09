All The Wellness Products We Tried & Loved In September

Nodpod weighted eye mask



"I sleep with two pillows: One under my neck, and one over the top half of my face. The second one serves two purposes. It blocks out every little bit of light, and it gives me the pleasing, calming sensation of weight. But after 30+ years of sleeping sandwiched between two pillows, I'm ditching the top one for the NodPod weighted eye mask."I love this thing. It takes the concept of a weighted blanket and applies it to an eye mask. You can just kind of drape it over your eyes, or if you're a toss-and-turner, use the loop on one of the straps to secure it to your head. The material is velvet-y, the weight is soothing, and the coverage blocks an adequate amount of light from my eyes. It might slip off during the night, it's easy to reposition. Right now it looks like it's only in stock in cherry red, with other colors available for pre-order." — Mirel Zaman, senior wellness editorNodpod, $, available at Nodpod