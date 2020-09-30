All The Wellness Products We Tried & Loved In September

The wellness team at Refinery29 gets to try a ton of really great stuff. So we decided to start highlighting some our favorites each month. These are the products that were so useful or so cool, we just couldn't stop using them. This month, our minds were clearly on self-care, and the items we loved included products that helped us sleep, reduced our stress, and relaxed our muscles. Check 'em out. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Nodpod weighted eye mask
"I sleep with two pillows: One under my neck, and one over the top half of my face. The second one serves two purposes. It blocks out every little bit of light, and it gives me the pleasing, calming sensation of weight. But after 30+ years of sleeping sandwiched between two pillows, I'm ditching the top one for the NodPod weighted eye mask.
"I love this thing. It takes the concept of
a weighted blanket
and applies it to an eye mask. You can just kind of drape it over your eyes, or if you're a toss-and-turner, use the loop on one of the straps to secure it to your head. The material is velvet-y, the weight is soothing, and the coverage blocks an adequate amount of light from my eyes. It might slip off during the night, it's easy to reposition. Right now it looks like it's only in stock in cherry red, with other colors available for pre-order." —
Mirel Zaman, senior wellness editor NodPod
Nodpod, $, available at
Nodpod More Reebok Forever Floatride GROW
"Most sneakers contain
a lot of plastic
, and can last a long time in landfills — 1,000 years, according to
The Guardian
. As a runner, I swap out my sneakers at least twice a year, and while I try to recycle my old kicks via programs like
Nike's Recycle A Shoe program
, my conscience doesn't always feel totally cool with my consumption patterns. That's why I'm into the Reebok Forever Floatride GROW, a performance running shoe that's made of plants: castor beans, eucalyptus tree, algae foam, and rubber trees, rather than petroleum-based plastics. I'm not sure how big an environmental impact swaps like this actually make, but it's a step in the right direction. And if I didn't know what the shoes were made of, I'd never guess — they feel just like... running sneakers." —
MZ Reebok
Reebok Forever Floatride Grow, $, available at
Reebok More Wildling Aura Collection
"Gua sha is a traditional Chinese medicine technique with a rich history. Much more recently, gua sha-inspired treatments have been popping up in the beauty world. I've used (and enjoyed)
gua sha facial products
before, but I've never used them on my body — and I was excited to try Wildling's new body-focused product line.
"While I think of the facial treatments as a form of self-care, the body kit feels way more functional than feel-good. It comes with a "sweeper" (a dry brush), that I use before I shower. It almost hurts, and leaves my skin super-exfoliated and soft. Post-shower I go to work with the activator, oil, and stone. As a runner who often slacks on stretching, I feel like the massage helps break up tight spots in my leg muscles to keep me from getting achy. And it makes my skin look great, too." —
MZ Wildling
Wildling Aura Collection, $, available at
Wildling More Fitbit Sense
"I've tried
several fitness tracking devices
, but I always end up coming home to my Fitbit. The latest iteration of their smartwatch has a battery that lasts for at least six days (6, count 'em!). It tracks far more than just your steps and sleep. The theme of the newest watch is stress — something we could all be more mindful of during pandemic times. One of the coolest new features is the
electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor
, which helps you track your body’s response to stress and prompts you to do two minute mindfulness sessions, or full on guided meditations from the app. Your watch will also give you a daily 'stress score' based on factors such as your heart rate, skin temperature, and sleep. I find the data interesting, and take it as a friendly reminder to pause and take a few deep breaths during busy days." —
Molly Longman, health writer Fitbit
Fitbit Sense, $, available at
Fitbit More Jonathan Adler Keurig K-Mini Brewer
"I consider my morning cup of joe a critical part of my wellness routine. Five years ago, a large study found folks who drank between three and five mugs a day
reduced their risk of dying from heart disease by a whooping 15 percent
— a stat I repeat whenever anyone questions my love of java. Yes, I
need
another cup... And what better place to pour it from than this chic coffee maker with its geometric design? It's super-easy to set up, and makes brewing a snap in the morning. If, like me, you're worried about the extra plastic waste, I bought some
reusable K Cups on Amazon
that have let me sip guilt-free." —
ML Jonathan Adler
Jonathan Adler ♥ Keurig K-Mini® Brewer, $, available at
Jonathan Adler More Story continues Brooks Carbonite Jacket
"Not too bulky or too lightweight, this jacket falls in the "Goldilocks" zone as the perfect summer-to-fall transition layer for joggers. It's wind- and
water-resistant
, and the fabric was made to be seen in the dark. I've found the sleek zip-up is the perfect solution for my evening runs now that the days are getting shorter." —
ML Brooks
Carbonite Jacket, $, available at
Brooks More Alo Yoga Solarized Tie-Dye Bra
"This set takes the quarantine tie-dye trend
down
a notch — which is totally in line with my activewear style. I wore this set for a
HOUSEWORK
Pilates/HIIT workout that ended up being pretty sweaty, and it held up nicely the entire time." —
Elizabeth Gulino, health & wellness writer Alo Yoga
Solarized Tie-Dye Bra, $, available at
Alo Yoga More UA HOVR™ Breakthru Basketball Shoes
"Okay, okay — hear me out. I know these are meant to be worn and used as basketball shoes, but I tested them out during the same pilates/HIIT workout mentioned before and they worked fantastically for all of the quick movements I was doing." —
EG UnderArmour
Women's UA HOVR™ Breakthru Basketball Shoes, $, available at
Under Armour More Equilibria Mindful Mineral Soak
"
CBD is literally everywhere
, and it's finally made its way into my bathtub. A quick addition of this mineral soak to my post-workout (and pre-shower) bath made it even more relaxing than usual. Equilibria says that their gardenia and jasmine aromatic oil blends can help nourish the skin and invigorate the senses. I agree!" —
EG Equilibria
Mindful Mineral Soak, $, available at
Equilibria More Fast And Free High Rise Ice Dye Tight
"Lululemon just knows what they're doing. They're usually my go-to for
workout leggings
, but these ones are so comfy and soft that I love just wearing them around my house as I move from room to room, in my attempt to find a comfy spot to work from home." —
EG lululemon
Fast and Free High Rise Ice Dye Tight, $, available at
