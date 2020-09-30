All The Wellness Products We Tried & Loved In September



The wellness team at Refinery29 gets to try a ton of really great stuff. So we decided to start highlighting some our favorites each month. These are the products that were so useful or so cool, we just couldn't stop using them.



This month, our minds were clearly on self-care, and the items we loved included products that helped us sleep, reduced our stress, and relaxed our muscles. Check 'em out.



"I sleep with two pillows: One under my neck, and one over the top half of my face. The second one serves two purposes. It blocks out every little bit of light, and it gives me the pleasing, calming sensation of weight. But after 30+ years of sleeping sandwiched between two pillows, I'm ditching the top one for the NodPod weighted eye mask."I love this thing. It takes the concept of a weighted blanket and applies it to an eye mask. You can just kind of drape it over your eyes, or if you're a toss-and-turner, use the loop on one of the straps to secure it to your head. The material is velvet-y, the weight is soothing, and the coverage blocks an adequate amount of light from my eyes. It might slip off during the night, it's easy to reposition. Right now it looks like it's only in stock in cherry red, with other colors available for pre-order." — Mirel Zaman, senior wellness editorNodpod, $, available at Nodpod More

"Most sneakers contain a lot of plastic , and can last a long time in landfills — 1,000 years, according to The Guardian . As a runner, I swap out my sneakers at least twice a year, and while I try to recycle my old kicks via programs like Nike's Recycle A Shoe program , my conscience doesn't always feel totally cool with my consumption patterns. That's why I'm into the Reebok Forever Floatride GROW, a performance running shoe that's made of plants: castor beans, eucalyptus tree, algae foam, and rubber trees, rather than petroleum-based plastics. I'm not sure how big an environmental impact swaps like this actually make, but it's a step in the right direction. And if I didn't know what the shoes were made of, I'd never guess — they feel just like... running sneakers." — MZReebok Forever Floatride Grow, $, available at Reebok More

"Gua sha is a traditional Chinese medicine technique with a rich history. Much more recently, gua sha-inspired treatments have been popping up in the beauty world. I've used (and enjoyed) gua sha facial products before, but I've never used them on my body — and I was excited to try Wildling's new body-focused product line."While I think of the facial treatments as a form of self-care, the body kit feels way more functional than feel-good. It comes with a "sweeper" (a dry brush), that I use before I shower. It almost hurts, and leaves my skin super-exfoliated and soft. Post-shower I go to work with the activator, oil, and stone. As a runner who often slacks on stretching, I feel like the massage helps break up tight spots in my leg muscles to keep me from getting achy. And it makes my skin look great, too." — MZWildling Aura Collection, $, available at Wildling More

"I've tried several fitness tracking devices , but I always end up coming home to my Fitbit. The latest iteration of their smartwatch has a battery that lasts for at least six days (6, count 'em!). It tracks far more than just your steps and sleep. The theme of the newest watch is stress — something we could all be more mindful of during pandemic times. One of the coolest new features is the electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor , which helps you track your body’s response to stress and prompts you to do two minute mindfulness sessions, or full on guided meditations from the app. Your watch will also give you a daily 'stress score' based on factors such as your heart rate, skin temperature, and sleep. I find the data interesting, and take it as a friendly reminder to pause and take a few deep breaths during busy days." — Molly Longman, health writerFitbit Sense, $, available at Fitbit More