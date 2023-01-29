Make wellness a priority at home with these easy hacks

wellness

During cold and flu season, there’s no better medicine than a little TLC. While you should always consult a doctor for any serious illness, there are some DIY remedies for a cough and sore throat that you can do at home on your own. And if you’re not feeling under the weather but want to make your health a priority, there are plenty of wellness hacks to help you stay feeling your best. Read on to learn how to make immune-boosting juice, cough drops, and your own facial steam bowl so you can stay healthy this season.

Wellness Hack 1: Immune-Boosting Juice

This delicious green juice is packed with vitamin C!

Ingredients

3 cups kale

2 cups pineapple

Half a cucumber

⅓ jalapeño

1-inch knob of ginger

Juice of one lime

2 sprigs cilantro

½ teaspoon honey

Instructions

Put all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth

Strain the juice through a cheesecloth and enjoy.

Wellness Hack 2: DIY Facial Steam Bowl

To enjoy this hack, add your choice of fresh and dried herbs, flowers, and citrus to a bowl. You could use ingredients like rosemary, lavender, chamomile, lemon—whatever you like. Then, boil water and pour it into your bowl with the herbs, flowers, and citrus. This will create an aroma-filled steam that you can breathe in, allowing you to feel like you’re at the spa in your own home!

Wellness Hack 3: Homemade Cough Drops

Ingredients

1 cup honey

¼ cup lemon juice

2 teaspoons grated ginger

Powdered sugar

Instructions

Place the honey, lemon juice and grated ginger in a stovetop pan, and simmer until the mixture reaches 300 – 310 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pour the mixture into small silicone molds and let it set.

Once hardened and cooled, remove the cough drops from the molds and sprinkle some powdered sugar on top.

