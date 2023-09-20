Wellington Street closed due to demonstrations

A line of police separate the two groups of demonstrators at Parliament Hill Wednesday. (Nicole Williams/CBC - image credit)

Ottawa police have closed Wellington Street in both directions between Elgin and Bank streets because of demonstrations on Parliament Hill.

Wellington is also closed eastbound at Lyon and Metcalfe Street is closed at Queen.

The protests and counter protests are in relation to the "1 Million March 4 Children," planned across the country on Wednesday.

Similar events are planned across Canada, with some parents and socially conservative groups protesting LGBTQ-inclusive education policies in the classroom and in extracurricular settings under the banner of parental rights.

But critics and researchers say the term "parental rights" is a misnomer because it doesn't address the concerns of LGBTQ parents or parents of LGBTQ children.

A line of police is separating the two groups of demonstrators using bicycles to create a barrier between them.

There are several hundred people at the demonstration.

Demonstrators march in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday.

Demonstrators march in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday. (Rebecca Kwan/Radio-Canada)

Demonstrators stand on Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa.

Demonstrators stand on Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa. (Joe Tunney/CBC)