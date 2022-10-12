Wellington North allows severance to help family stay close

KENILWORTH — An Arthur family says a severance will allow place for daughter to reside and be near family as farmland is sold. The daughter suffers from depression and requires their support.

“The reason we want this piece of land severed is because we have a daughter who suffers from depression and needs her family close by,” Kathryn Spark said at the Wellington North council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

“And we feel that she requires her family to be close because that’s the nature of her problem.”

Council decided to cut off a small parcel of land requested in the severance application, with a dwelling unit and other buildings, from a larger tract of land used for farming at the Tuesday afternoon meeting held in person at the Kenilworth office and online through Zoom.

Spark’s family continues to farm in the area.

“And we are farming the farm beside it and the one that she’s on right now and the one across the road.”

There is a buyer ready for the farmland severed from the dwelling area. But the family needs a place for their daughter to stay.

“The farm is tentatively sold providing we can get this piece off for her.”

The family also needs the small portion of land they are holding on to for their farming operation.

“And the shed that is there, we use for our own hay storage and machinery storage and that kind of thing. So it’s really needed for our own operation.”

The larger tract of land is to stay farmland.

“Actually the land won’t change anything from what it has been. It will be the same.”

Spark emphasized the importance of the severance for her.

“It’s just that we need to have a place for her to stay. I don’t know what else I can say.”

