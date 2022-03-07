Wellbeing Digital Sciences Appoints Najla Guthrie as Chief Executive Officer

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc.

The Company’s Chief Research Officer and President of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, KGK Science, Will Take Over for Adam Deffett who has Served as Interim CEO Since July 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research, is pleased to announce that Najla Guthrie, the current Chief Research Officer and President of KGK Science Inc. (“KGK”), has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Wellbeing effective March 31, 2022. Adam Deffett who was appointed Interim CEO in July of 2021, will transition out of the role but will continuing in his former capacity as Vice President of Capital Markets and Communications of the Company.



Ms. Guthrie has led KGK, a London, Ontario-based business, to become a leading North American contract research organization that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on the nutraceutical, cannabis, and emerging psychedelic industries. Najla has published over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals and has given numerous presentations at both the national and international levels. The Company’s management is grateful to have Ms. Guthrie join the leadership team and is excited to see how her contribution will create opportunities for the future.

“I am looking forward to leading the Company through its next stages of growth and development. Adam has exhibited great leadership during his tenure as Interim CEO and I am honored to take over the role at the end of the month. I would like to thank Adam in advance for a smooth transition at that time,” said Najla Guthrie, incoming CEO of Wellbeing. “I greatly appreciate the opportunity to lead Wellbeing as we continue to pursue our vision of becoming a leader in mental health and wellness across North America. We have a leadership team with great depth, decades of experience and detailed knowledge of the industry. Naturally, I will continue to steward KGK Science forward as a leading clinical research organization,” added Ms. Guthrie.

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (formerly KetamineOne Capital Limited) is an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide ketamine-assisted therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. In essence, the company exists to make breakthrough treatments more accessible and to offer patients transformational experiences.

