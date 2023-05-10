'When you do well, it's not crack open the champagne time' – inside Britain's showjumping dynasties

Jack Whitaker riding Q Paravatti N in action during the Jumping Verona 2022 - Roberto Tommasini/Getty Images

Joe Stockdale and Jack Whitaker have both been going to the Royal Windsor Horse Show for as long as they can remember. As the children of renowned showjumpers, they would go along to watch their fathers – Tim Stockdale and Michael Whitaker – in action.

This year both of them will be in contention for the main prize. But the event will be different from their memories. Because, for the first time since it was inaugurated eighty years ago, the show's most renowned regular will not be there.

"It was always great seeing the Queen, she was always there, she seemed to enjoy it so much," says Whitaker. "You'd see her driving round the park in her Land Rover," adds Stockdale. "She was such a supporter."

Not that either of them ever got to meet her.

"She tended just to speak to the overall winners," says Whitaker. Winners like Tim Stockdale who won the Royal Windsor Grand Prix twice in 1996 and 2007 and Michael Whitaker who won it in 2008. And though Joe won the under-25 class in 2019, neither of the young riders has yet matched that. It is something they have every intention of changing this year. And they have a chance. At 22 and 24 respectively, Whitaker and Stockdale are reckoned the brightest of the next generation of British showjumping talent.

'It's a massive inspiration'

The pair have known each other for years, meeting up watching their families compete. Michael and John Whitaker were in the GB Team that won a silver medal at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984, while Tim Stockdale competed for Britain in the 2008 games in Beijing.

"It's a massive inspiration," says Whitaker of his heritage. "I don't see it as a challenge at all. I count myself very, very lucky to be born into the family I was. I understand I had a massive step up. My feeling is I've got to capitalise on that, rather than it being a big weight on my shoulders. I've got to take it on and use it."

His father and his uncle have always been watching him, he says.

"To be honest my dad probably waited for me to ask rather than offering advice. Because he knows if I've made a mistake, I will know what I did wrong. He won't plough in and make it worse. On the other hand, when you do well, it's not exactly crack open the champagne time. You don't get much more than a 'you did good'."

For Stockdale, things were not the same. He intended to go down a very different sporting direction to his father.

"When I was growing up, riding for me was always just a nice hobby, not something I ever saw myself doing," he says. "I wanted to be a cricketer."

A promising pace bowler, he spent much of his adolescence at Northamptonshire's cricket academy. He was on course to become a professional. But then family tragedy struck. In 2018, while still competing at the highest level, Tim Stockdale died of stomach cancer. With the family yard to maintain, and some 25 expensive thoroughbreds under training, Joe decided to pack in cricket and turn his attention to his father's calling.

Joe Stockdale with the tribute sculpture to his father Tim's King George V cup winning horse Kalico Bay 'Frankie' - John Robertson/JR Photos

"I'm very glad I am doing it," he says. "It was the right way we went in the end."

Though it was probably as well his father's interest in horses was not in racing them. With his seam bowler's physique, Joe would not have made a jockey. But in showjumping, a rider's scale is less of a problem.

"While you wouldn't want to be heavy, for us it's the balance and timing on the horse. That makes far more difference than how much you weigh. You have 60 seconds in the ring and it's all about how you connect yourself with the horse."

'The Olympics colours everything'

And his connection has been exemplary so far. Seasoned observers of the sport reckon that he has a very good chance of selection for next summer's Olympics. Alongside Whitaker.

"The Olympics colours everything," says Whitaker. "That's the one that's in the back of your mind. I remember when Dad was competing, everything started to get a lot more serious as the Olympics approached. He won everything, at Euros, worlds, the lot. But then come the Olympics, he couldn't quite do it. Nor could any of the Brits. That changed with 2012, then with Nick Skelton in Rio. So hopefully it's changed for the British experience."

For the pair to get to Paris, however, requires a constant level of excellent performance over the next year. Starting at Windsor. Provided, that is, the event does not fall foul of the fashion for disrupting sporting events.

"Nobody's told us to worry about that," says Stockdale. "Because of where it is, there's a lot of security in place anyhow. We're not worried. It is more important for us to show the good that comes out of our sport. That's our responsibility."

