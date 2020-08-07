Well-known DJ charged with sexually battering a woman in Miami Beach, cops say

DJ Erick Morillo has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman he met at a party last year after a test kit identified his DNA, police say.

The arrest stems from an allegation made in early December, when a woman called Miami Beach Police to report that she had been sexually battered at Morillo’s house, according to a police report.

Morillo created the hit song “I Like to Move It” for DreamWork’s Madagascar, a children’s movie from 2005. He has also toured the United States and has won several awards from the DJ Awards, including Best International DJ.

The woman, who was not identified, said at a party in December -- its location was not mentioned in the police report -- a woman accompanying Morillo told her that she was invited to go to his place and have some drinks in his pool, according to the report. An Uber drive later, the woman who made the accusation against Morillo said, she was given a bathing suit and had drinks with him.

This is what the accuser said happened, according to the police report:

She said that Morillo tried to make advances toward her several times, some sexual. She refused his advances, told him she felt disrespected, and changed back into her clothes. She said Morillo apologized and asked her to stay.

The woman then found a room that she believed to be Morillo’s, and feel asleep on a bed, fully clothed. She said she woke up naked and with Morillo also naked next to her; she began having “flashes” of Morillo having sex with her.

She then left the home and called police. She was taken to the Roxcy Bolton Rape Treatment Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment and an evaluation.

An officer took a DNA sample from Morillo the day after. Morillo denied having sex with the woman but did say that he had walked into his bedroom naked and was “startled” to find her on his bed, the police report said; he said he was standing near the bed when she woke up.

On July 2, the results of Morrillo’s DNA test kit came in, and police said the results indicated that Morillo’s DNA was on swabs collected from the woman while she was at the rape treatment center in December.

Morillo was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery.

His attorney, John Priovolos, said there is more to the story.

“It is important the public understands that the police report contains mere allegations and Mr. Morillo is presumed innocent,” Priovolos said. “There is more to the story than what is in the initial police report, and I look forward to sharing this evidence as I defend Mr. Morillo in court. Our system of justice requires that an accused is treated fairly and with due process.”

Miami Beach police recommends any potential victims of sexual assault to call 911 immediately, whether it happened to them or someone they care about. Victims can find support on the National Sexual Assault Hotline at online.rainn.org to receive confidential online support.