How well do you know the new lockdown tier rules? Test yourself with our quiz

On Monday 12 October, Boris Johnson outlined a new three-tier system for England in order to control the rising rates of coronavirus around the country.

The system, which came into effect on Wednesday 14 October, categorises and assigns respective sets of rules, according to risk.

Different areas have been placed in either the first, second or third tier, meaning that they are placed under “medium”, “high” or “very high” alerts, respectively.

Despite only being in place 24 hours, some locations have already had their tier upgraded; from midnight on Friday, London will move into tier 2, having previously been in tier 1.

But how much do you know about what is and is not allowed in each tier? And how much will it impact your daily life?

