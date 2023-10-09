We'll kick on after first win - Smith

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

St Johnstone midfielder Matthew Smith says they have "just got to the trust the process" as the club look to get themselves off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership and end a run of eight league games without a win.

After a spirited performance in their goalless draw away to Aberdeen on Sunday, Smith believes it is only a matter of time before things click into place.

"I think that has been the frustration since the start of the season - there have been times in games where we have played really well and you come back and you go ‘we haven’t really got anything for it’," he said.

"But we have full belief in the dressing room. We know that, once we get on a bit of a run, that will come. We have just got to keep believing - you have just got to trust the process.’

"It is important that we all stick together, not just as a team but as a whole club in general, because once it does turn, I feel like we are in a good space to push on from that.

"We know how difficult it is to get results in this league and there have been times this season where we have been unlucky not to get results. So we do feel as a group that we are all waiting for that one win."