We'll Take 'Home Alone 3' Now, Please and Thank You

Fans were delighted this holiday season when a new trailer for Home Alone 3—starring Macaulay Culkin, Catherine O'Hara, and Joe Pesci—racked up over half a million views. The Christmas film was set in present day, with a now-43-year-old Culkin opening his doorway in the morning, only to find a gift from his nemeses that read, "We're back, little buddy." The only problem? The trailer isn't real.

Sorry everyone, but Kevin McCallister isn't returning to the big screen. YouTuber VJrawr2 made the fake video (streaming above) titled "Home Alone 3 - Kevin's Revenge: 2024 Movie Trailer Parody," which should have been a dead giveaway. The movie buff simply spliced together scenes from other films and television shows starring Culkin and O'Hara. Real Home Alone fans also know that Home Alone 3 already exists. It was the first film in the franchise not to feature Culkin, with Max Keeble's Big Move's Alex D. Linz starring as the new kid who has to stay home alone. Still, the first couple of seconds was enough to trick audiences.

"I haven’t gone to the cinema in a long time, but if they make this parody into a real movie, I’ll grab my money and go to the cinema in an instant. I swear," wrote one YouTube commenter. "If everybody shows enough high demand in the comments, we could convince them to make this a real movie,” chimed another user. "Legacy sequels are trending right now... so this is DEFINITELY possible to make happen as a true Home Alone 2 sequel!"

They're not wrong. A new Home Alone is easily within the realm of possibility. The entertainment world resurrected Frasier and Monk this year. Surely, Kevin McCallister can't be too far off.

