WELL Health Offers Health Records on iPhone to Empower Patient Engagement, Becoming First Canadian EMR and Telehealth Platform to Offer Service in Canada

WELL Health today offers Health Records on iPhone, empowering patients to safely view and store their available medical records in the Health app on their iPhone with their privacy protected.

The Health Records feature creates a direct, encrypted connection between a patient's iPhone and one or more healthcare organizations, allowing users to access a centralized view of their allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures, and vitals across multiple providers and to be notified when their data is updated.

WELL's telehealth platform Tia Health will be the first telehealth service in Canada to support Health Records on iPhone.

WELL's OSCAR Pro is the first Canadian Electronic Medical Record (EMR) provider to support Health Records on iPhone and will be making this functionality available to its 2,200 healthcare clinics across Canada. Each clinic must opt-in to make the service available to their patients.

All OSCAR Pro enabled clinics can now opt-in to offer Health Records on iPhone via WELL's "apps.health" marketplace effective immediately.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the healthcare sector, today announced Health Records on iPhone is now rolling out for clinicians and patients across WELL's primary care clinics, EMR network, Tia Health virtual care service and "apps.health" marketplace. Health Records on iPhone allows patients to securely view and store their own available medical records from multiple providers right in the Apple Health app on their iPhone or iPod touch, with their privacy and data protected at all times.

"Delivering on patient-centric healthcare and patient enablement is a big part of WELL's overarching mission and vision. For this reason, we are delighted to be the first telehealth and Canadian EMR platform in Canada to offer Health Records and enable patients to download and view their health information on iPhone," said Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL. "Providing patients with an easy and convenient method to get access to their available health records right on their iPhone can help them more actively participate in their health, leading to better health outcomes and a higher patient understanding of their own overall health status."

The Health Records feature is available within Apple's Health app, available for download from the App Store. Patients can access Health Records from within the Health app and can download their own health records by selecting "WELL Health" and authenticating with their patient portal username and password.

Amir Javidan, Chief Operating Officer of WELL commented, "Any clinic that is hosted by an OSCAR Pro EMR can join the program and offer this empowerment tool to its patients. Given the interoperability enhancements we've recently made with FHIR (or Fast Healthcare Interoperability Standards), it is our intention to enable access to Health Records on all WELL owned EMR and Telehealth programs. So far, the feedback about this feature has been extremely positive. We are definitely breaking new ground and are delighted to be the first in Canada to enable our EMR and Telehealth stakeholders. At WELL, we're passionate about putting patients back in control of their own health in partnership with their medical practitioners."

The Health Records feature is part of the Health app, which also shows activity, heart rate, nutrition and other health data consolidated from iPhone, Apple Watch and HealthKit-enabled third-party apps. Health Records creates a direct, encrypted connection between one or more OSCAR Pro enabled clinics and a patient's iPhone, allowing them to see a consolidated view of their health data from multiple clinics next to those from other providers, including such things as allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures, and vitals. It also notifies patients when their data is updated. Each medical clinic must explicitly opt in and configure the service for it to be available to their patients.

Health Records on iPhone was designed to protect patients' privacy and their data through utilizing a direct, encrypted connection between the user's iPhone and WELL's EMR systems. Downloaded health records data is stored on-device and encrypted with the user's iPhone passcode, Touch ID or Face ID. Apple worked with the healthcare community to take a consumer-friendly approach, creating Health Records based on FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources), a standard for transferring electronic medical records.

OSCAR Pro clinicians interested in making the service available to their patients can visit WELL's apps.health site and learn more by selecting Health Records on iPhone.

For more information on Health Records, visit:

https://www.apple.com/ca/healthcare/health-records/.

For more information on how Apple protects user privacy when they use Health Records: https://support.apple.com/en-ca/HT209519

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: " Hamed Shahbazi "

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates primary and executive healthcare clinics in both Canada and the US, operates a multi-national digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) business serving thousands of healthcare clinics and health systems of all sizes, operates a multi-national portfolio of telehealth services which includes one of the largest telehealth service providers in Canada. WELL is also a provider of digital health, billing and cybersecurity related technology solutions. WELL's wholly owned subsidiary CRH Medical is a leading provider of anesthesia services and the patented O'Regan hemorrhoid banding product to gastrointestinal focused clinics. WELL is an acquisitive company that follows a disciplined and accretive capital allocation strategy. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". To access the Company's telehealth service, visit: tiahealth.com, and for corporate information, visit: www.well.company.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature including statement regarding the potential adoption and launch of the Health Records application. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "working on" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and WELL's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: risks outlined in WELL's publicly filed documents available on SEDAR; business disruption risks relating to COVID-19; regulatory risks, including those related to healthcare, privacy and data security; and integration risks relating to newly acquired businesses. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

