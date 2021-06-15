‘All Is Well’: Baba Ka Dhaba Owner Apologises to Gaurav Wasan

The Baba ka Dhaba story has had its own share of dramatics, and a lot has happened since the humble stall owner at a corner of Malviya Nagar, Delhi, shot to fame.

It was in October last year when YouTuber Gaurav Wasan posted a video of Kanta Prasad talking about how difficult the lockdown has become and how it's an every day struggle to sustain their roadside stall.

Something about Prasad and his stall struck Wasan's viewers who flocked in hundreds to help out the man and make his eatery a success. What followed was a series of weeks where all you could hear of was Baba Ka Dhaba, and how social media ended up changing his life.

This, however, didn't last for too long since a series of controversies ended up harshening relations between Prasad and Wasan. Wasan had organised a fundraiser for Prasad and soon after that, Prasad accused him of stealing money from him.

Prasad alleged that Wasan cheated him, and stole money from him, which led to an FIR against the YouTuber. But now, months later, Prasad has come clean and confessed that Wasan did not steal from him. In a video uploaded by Karan Dua, a food blogger on Instagram, it is seen how Prasad is talking about Wasan and praising his efforts. He said, "Gaurav Wasan was not a thief. We never called him a thief. I made a mistake by saying ‘I didn’t call him (Wasan) but he approached us himself,’ I’d like to apologise."

Following this statement and apology, Wasan has also responded by letting bygones be bygones. Posting a picture of himself with Kanta Prasad and his wife, he wrote on Twitter, "All is well that ends well. Galti karne se bada, galti maaf karne wala hota he (Mere Maa Baap ne hamesha yehi seekh di he ) #BABAKADHABA"

All is well that ends well. Galti karne se bada, galti maaf karne wala hota he (Mere Maa Baap ne hamesha yehi seekh di he ) #BABAKADHABA pic.twitter.com/u6404OBlnn — Gaurav Wasan (@gauravwasan08) June 14, 2021

For now, it looks like this might be the end to the Baba ka Dhaba controversy with Wasan.

Recently, Baba ka Dhaba suffered another blow after their new restaurant had to be shut down due to lack of funds. Prasad started the eatery in December 2020 after his stall's success, and now, months later, there have been financial issues that have forced him and his family to return to their Malviya Nagar stall.

