Welfare suspended 500,000 times since August but new policy making a difference

Welfare payments have been suspended more than 500,000 times since mutual obligations resumed in August, an initial compliance breach that can delay recipients getting their income support.

But in news that will be welcomed by welfare groups, data obtained by Guardian Australia also shows a new policy that seeks to lessen the impact of welfare compliance is already making a difference.

Overall, the data shows in the months before the change came into force as many as a quarter of all jobseekers had been caught up in the compliance system, which had already suspended the payments of 9,000 homeless people by October.

Between 4 August and 30 November, 527,642 income support payment suspensions were applied to participants in the Jobactive, Disability Employment Services and ParentsNext programs, according to the new data.

The figures mostly exclude jobseekers in Victoria, where mutual obligations were suspended until 23 November 2020.

“Payment suspensions do not result in a loss of income support as payments are put ‘on hold’ until a jobseeker contacts their provider and re-engages, at which time their payment resumes and is fully back paid,” a department spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said a new “two business day ‘resolution time’” gave jobseekers who missed a mutual obligation requirement 48 hours to discuss the matter with their provider before their payment was suspended.

After the new 48-hour grace period came into effect, 13,102 jobseekers were spared a payment suspension between 7-14 December.

Previously, welfare recipients who missed an appointment or activity would have their payments immediately stopped until they rectified the situation with their job provider. The suspension can lead to delays in a person’s payment, which campaigners say can be disastrous for people on low incomes.

The policy change follows campaigning from welfare organisations and extensive reporting from Guardian Australia that revealed that while more than 2m payment suspensions were automatically imposed in the 2018-19 financial year, many welfare recipients were later found to have a “reasonable excuse” for missing their appointment.

The Australian Council of Social Service hopes the change will “halve the number of payment suspensions and reduce anxiety for people who are unemployed and living on income support”.

Jobseekers who miss coaching sessions with their employment service provider, fail to submit up to eight job applications, or to attend training or work for the dole activities can face a payment suspension.

If they are not found to have a “reasonable excuse”, they can also be handed a demerit point. After a sixth demerit point, Centrelink will begin to deduct half, and then an entire fortnight’s payment.

The department said that from 4 August there had been 393,306 people handed a demerit point.

At 30 November, 256,792 people who remained in the system, or 23% of all jobseekers, had received a demerit. Four jobseekers had progressed to receive financial penalty, meaning they had half or their entire payment docked in a fortnight.

A further 305 jobseekers were kicked off income support payments for refusing to take up a job deemed suitable by their job provider.

The figure is a fraction of the more than 1.4 million jobseekers who have joined the employment services system amid the pandemic-induced recession.

Meanwhile, separate data provided to Labor through the Senate estimates process last week reveals a blow-out in costs for the work for the dole program.

The number of work for the dole participants is expected to jump from 32,000 to 54,000 in the 2021-22 financial year, before reaching 66,000 participants in 2023-24.

The annual cost of the program will also rise from $40.8m this financial year to $81.4m in 2023-24.

Labor’s employment services spokesman, Brendan O’Connor, said jobseekers needed a system that assisted people into work, not one that would just “warehouse them in ineffective programs”.