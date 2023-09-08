Welcoming Week 2023 in Milton: Celebrating Immigrant Contributions

Milton residents are gearing up to celebrate Welcoming Week 2023 from September 8th to the 17th, joining communities nationwide in this global event. This marks Canada's fourth consecutive year of active participation while the international community celebrates the Week's 11th anniversary.

In Milton, Welcoming Week embodies the deep-rooted belief that inclusive and welcoming communities are the cornerstone of our success. Immigrants play an integral role in the growth and prosperity of Milton, significantly contributing to our local economy. Their influence can be seen in groundbreaking advancements across various industries, bridging crucial gaps in the labour market and creating employment opportunities. "Reading this story about Welcoming Week in Milton fills my heart with immense gratitude. As someone who came to this beautiful town from Afghanistan, I can personally attest to the warm embrace I've received from the community," said Chatan Khan. "Welcoming Week embodies the spirit of inclusion and diversity, and I'm proud to call Milton my home."

Throughout Welcoming Week, Milton will come alive with many events and activities that reflect our commitment to inclusivity and diversity. This celebration is a testament to Milton's unwavering dedication to nurturing welcoming environments and embracing the cultural diversity newcomers bring to the town.

Rajinder Singh, from Indian Punjab, said: "It's incredible to see the recognition of immigrants' contributions in Milton during Welcoming Week. I've experienced firsthand the opportunities and support that Milton offers to newcomers. Let's continue celebrating our cultural diversity and building an even stronger, more inclusive Milton together."

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter