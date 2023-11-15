When is Welcome to Wrexham season 3 out? Ryan Reynolds confirms Hulu deal

Welcome To Wrexham season three has been confirmed. (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Football fans can rejoice as their love affair with the Welsh team who have stolen the nation's hearts will continue.

Welcome to Wrexham - the series following in the footsteps of Wrexham FC and the Hollywood owners of the club - has officially been renewed for a third season.

FX confirmed the news and said the new series was set begin sometime in Spring 2024 but no official date has been announced.

Season 2 is out right now and is available to watch on Hulu, Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in the UK.

The docuseries follows the highs and lows of Wrexham Football Club, based in a working-class town in North Wales, under the ownership of two Hollywood stars, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

The club took to social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, to make the announcement - confirming the renewed series with a video of players and fans celebrating: "Ready to put on a show "FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham” will return for a third confirmed season on hulu!"

Ready to put on a show 👊



FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham” will return for a third confirmed season on @hulu!



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC | #WrexhamFX pic.twitter.com/oFh6IAweua — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) November 14, 2023

The news was welcomed by fans who replied on the platform, with nothing but joyful reactions.

Ofc it was going to, this gets great reviews and it’s not just about football, which I think appeals to so many! — Clive (@elgarr1) November 14, 2023

GET IN...the fan base will expand, more sponsors, players less likely to leave (Mr Okonkwo?), hopefully the new top will be sorted ....IT JUST GETS BETTER AND BETTER.....UP THE TOWN! — ian murphy (@ianmurphy342) November 14, 2023

Honestly loving the journey and documenting the struggles and the success. Keep it up — Jaded Zodiac (@JadedZodiac) November 14, 2023

Absolutely buzzing about this. — Canadian Red Dragons 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WrexhamCanada) November 14, 2023

The show's second season premiered on Disney+ in the UK on September 13 and documented Wrexham AFC on “their first US tour of non-competition ‘friendly’ matches against Chelsea, Manchester United and more”.Meanwhile, the series producer, FX Entertainment, also lined heaped praise on the Emmy-nominated show.

President of FX Entertainment, Nick Grad, said: “The wild global success of Welcome to Wrexham is a testament to the courage and vision of Rob and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons, and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham.

"It’s a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season. Our thanks to the creative team who captured these thrilling moments and everyone who achieved what seemed impossible only a short time ago.”