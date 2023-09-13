Welcome to Wrexham season 2: The story so far in Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney documentary

Ryan Reynolds takes a selfie with a fan before a Wrexham game (Action Images via Reuters)

After a dramatic conclusion to a historic season, it is only right that Welcome to Wrexham should return for a second series.

The documentary has shown Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bring Hollywood glamour to a humble football club and help turn around its fortunes.

It has won Wrexham unlikely fans all around the world and series two is set to capture the drama of the team capturing the National League title last week.

Disney confirmed on Thursday (April 27) that FX, a channel they own, will broadcast the documentary later in 2023 but the exact date has not been confirmed.

When did Ryan Reynolds buy Wrexham?

Reynolds bought Wrexham with friend and fellow actor Rob McElhenney in November 2020 and the pair had no previous experience of directing a sports team.

They quickly got up to speed and the documentary shows them learning the rules and regulations of football as well as the behind-the-scenes dealings.

The official name of the purchaser was recorded as RR McReynolds Company.

Is Ryan Reynolds still acting?

The Canadian had three film releases in 2021, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Free Guy, and Red Notice. He followed this up with Spirited and The Adam Project in 2022 but said, at the end of 2021, he would be taking “a little sabbatical”.

He made a cameo in the recently released Ghosted and his next leading role is set to be the upcoming fantasy comedy IF, written and directed by John Krasinski.

Who is Rob McElhenney?

McElhenney is the lesser known of the two but will be revered with god-like status for anyone who watches cult comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Having created the black comedy in 2005, he has written and starred in it ever since, as the show continues to be recommissioned by FX.

Through the show, he met his wife Kaitlin Olson and they married in 2008.

What happened in season one of Welcome to Wrexham?

Season one followed Wrexham Association Football Club’s journey since finishing second in the National League in May 2022 and agonisingly narrowly missing out on promotion.

It was the culmination of a long season that saw them convince backers, sponsors, and players to take a chance on Wrexham.

They were also in a dilemma over whether to fire their manager, Phil Parkinson, following some lacklustre performances but they decided to keep the faith.

The reality show was well-watched and received when it was released from August to October 2022.

What league are Wrexham promoted to?

For the first time in 14 years, Wrexham will play football in League 2 from August, having been promoted from the National League.

And this week, they have been looking to pull off another coup in trying to convince Welsh legend Gareth Bale to play for them next season.