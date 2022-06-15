Welcome to the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club - here's what it's all about

Michael Vaughan
·2 min read
Welcome to The Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club - a new weekly podcast that I’m launching with my old mate Phil Tufnell and The Telegraph’s Ben Wright. The plan is to have a good natter about the hottest topics in cricket, celebrate the sport in all its glory and absurdity while providing a forum for everyone who loves the game.

Obviously it’s a great time to be launching a cricket podcast. There’s a huge amount going on in the sport. The English game is going through one of its regular shake-ups. So there’s plenty to discuss.

We'll have interviews with everyone from star players and ECB bigwigs to village viral sensations. We'll be debating everything from the state of the international game to the best sandwich filling for match teas.

We want to hold cricket’s administrators to account, highlight issues that may be holding back the sport and campaign for changes that will improve things for participants and spectators alike.

But most of all we want it to be a club and for you all to become its members.

For example, we’re going to have an honours board to celebrate the most village performances. So, if you were dropped three times but still only managed to get five runs or you had to send down 18 deliveries in an over because you’d bowled so many wides, we want to hear from you.

For the first episode we were honoured to interview none other than the head honcho of English cricket, Rob Key. Our second episode was with former England captain David Gower. He gives his views on the current England side, his own career and even why his choice of socks ruffled feathers. And in the most recent episode, we reflect on Jonny Bairstow’s blistering hundred that delivered one of the most memorable England Test wins of all time.

I hope you enjoy our chats - and all the great content we will bring each week throughout the season.

Please follow us on Twitter, sign up to our newsletter and send us your opinions and stories to cricketclub@telegraph.co.uk.

Tuffers is contractually obliged to read every message - so try not to use any long words. And be sure to spread the word and follow us on your favourite podcast app so that you don’t miss any future episodes.

You can listen to The Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club on the audio player at the top of this episode, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.

