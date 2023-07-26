Welcome to the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club – here's what it's all about
Welcome to The Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club – a weekly podcast with my old mate Phil Tufnell and The Telegraph’s Ben Wright.
We run interviews with everyone from star players (like Ravi Ashwin) to ECB bigwigs (like Rob Key), legends of the game (like Wasim Akram) and village viral sensations. And we debate everything from the state of the international game to the best sandwich filling for match teas.
We want to hold cricket’s administrators to account, highlight issues that are holding back the sport and campaign for changes that will improve things for participants and spectators alike.
But most of all we want our podcast to be a club and for you all to become its members. So, if you were dropped three times but still only managed to get five runs or you had to send down 18 deliveries in an over because you’d bowled so many wides, we want to hear from you.
