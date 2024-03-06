Welcome to the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast – listen to the latest episode

Welcome to the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club – here's what it's all about

Welcome to The Vaughany & Tuffers Cricket Club – a podcast with my old mate Phil Tufnell and The Telegraph’s Ben Wright which will be running throughout England’s tour of India.

We run interviews with everyone from star players to ECB bigwigs, legends of the game to village viral sensations. And we debate everything from the state of the international game to the best sandwich filling for match teas.

Our podcasts from England’s tour of India

