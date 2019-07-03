Welcome to Yahoo Sports College Fantasy Football: Now including conference-based league option

An improved version of Yahoo Sports College Fantasy Football is here for our sophomore season. We’re bringing back all the great things from our freshman year with some exciting new features, including a major addition that so many of you asked for: Conference-based leagues.

What are conference-based leagues? Well, you’ll now be able to pick your favorite conference(s) from among the ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac 12 or SEC for your player pool. If you prefer more options, you’ll also still be able to play with all the Power Five teams plus Notre Dame (65 teams in total).

So no matter what type of league you choose, you can play with the stars on Saturday, just like you do on Sunday. The season will last 14 weeks, starting with Miami vs. Florida on August 24 and concluding ahead of conference title games.

You’ll also be able to play across all devices, including desktop and the Yahoo Sports Fantasy app.

What else is new?

More on conference based leagues:

The ability to select conferences is available on desktop only

Public Leagues will only be able to use the all-conference option

Leagues with 4-8 teams must select a minimum of one conference

Leagues with 9 or more teams must select a minimum of two conferences

Other enhancements for 2019:

Improved waiver options that are more specific to the college football schedule

Points-based leagues are now supported

League renewal, persistent league URL and archive view are all supported

We asked for your feedback after last season and took what you wanted to heart, which is why we added conference-based leagues and improved waiver options for 2019.

Team building

Your squad will look very much like your normal NFL fantasy roster. It will feature 15 player slots, just like the default roster size for NFL fantasy football:

1 QB

2 RB

2 WR

1 TE

1 FLEX (WR/RB/TE)

1 K

1 D/ST

6 bench

Just like with NFL fantasy, you can create or join a league that hosts between four and 20 players. You can choose from three different draft styles — standard, auto-draft and offline. Your commissioner can customize scoring. Default scoring will include a half-point per reception. No Pro or Cash leagues will be available.

When does the fun get started?

You can begin creating your leagues today! Week 1 kicks off Aug. 24 and lasts until Sept. 2. The entire season will be 14 weeks and ends on November 30. Conference title games and bowl games will not count.

The default playoffs will take four teams over two weeks, but you can change those settings to six teams over three weeks — or even up to eight teams over three weeks!

How to set up your league

Never played Yahoo Fantasy Football before, or just need a refresher? No problem. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Choose whether to be a commissioner or a manager. If you’re a commissioner, you’re in charge of all the settings of the league discussed above. If you’re a manager, you just take control of your own team.

Join a league: For College Fantasy Football, you may choose a private league (where you choose who you play with) or a public league, where you play against managers all over the world.

Draft players: Build your team with your draft, which could be online, offline or auto-drafted.

Manage your roster: Throughout the year, players may get hurt or underperform, and you might want to “drop them from your roster and add” desired free agents.

So what are you waiting for? Give it the old college try and sign up to play today!