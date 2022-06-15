Welcome to the dollhouse: Creepy celebrity sisters pull off the ultimate 'AGT' prank

Lyndsey Parker
·Editor in Chief, Yahoo Music
·3 min read

The America’s Got Talent judges are known for their pranks, most notably last season when Simon Cowell pretended to be fatally struck in the chest with an arrow and nearly scared his co-star Sofia Vergara to death in the process. But this week, it was a contestant that did the pranking — and it was an expert prank, because it turned out this particular “contestant” had a lot of experience on the AGT set.

On Tuesday, about halfway through America’s Got Talent Season 17’s third auditions episode, creepy cosplayers/TikTok challengers Monique and Stefani — collectively known as Duo Rag Dolls — skipped onstage looking like the ugly stepsisters of Melanie Martinez or The Night Before Christmas’s Sally, with their Harajuku Girl pinafores, Crystal Methyd-from-Drag Race clown paint, pastel Sia wigs, giant Hello Kitty hair bows, and Kardashian-esque vocal fry. The self-declared “ultimate influencers” drawlingly promised, “What we do is very creatively beautiful and extremely unique” and “like Broadway,” and they certainly piqued the judges’ interest. But when they started aimlessly mincing about the AGT stage to Britney Spears’ “Toxic” with their jumbo lollipops and man-sized Care Bears, none of their seemingly unrehearsed act was very influential or beautiful, and they therefore the bizarre duo received four red X’s and several rounds of audience boos.

“If someone would have showed up at rehearsals last night, it would have been a lot better,” Stefani grumbled passive-aggressively, throwing her lavender-wigged bestie under the proverbial bus. “You’re not going to, like, blame me right now,” Monique sassed back, although she did admit she was “a little off” during Duo Rag Dolls’ childish routine. “You were terrible. You were absolutely terrible,” Stefani countered, at which point Stefani and Monique started tossing each other around like, well, rag dolls. And that was when their shtick actually became entertaining.

Duo Rag Dolls come to blows over creative differences on 'America's Got Talent.' (Photo: NBC)
Duo Rag Dolls come to blows over creative differences on 'America's Got Talent.' (Photo: NBC)

As the wigs literally went flying and the girls tumbled out into the audience, body-slamming themselves onto Simon’s judging desk and setting off his red buzzer repeatedly, one of them met Simon’s befuddled gaze and barked, “Was that extreme enough for you?” And that was when Simon recognized that the Duo Rag Dolls were — in a big reveal worthy of The Masked Singer— former AGT: Extreme judge/professional wrestler Nikki Bella and her twin sister, fellow WWE wrestler Brie Bella.

“You are very naughty, you two,” chuckled Simon, as he changed his “no” to a “yes.” It’s too bad this was all one big hoax: I mean, what drunken Las Vegas tourist wouldn’t want to watch the badass Bella Twins, dressed as Bratz dolls, brattily beating each other up to pastel-pink pulps? This was a million-dollar act!

Well, Duo Rag Dolls won’t be advancing to the next round, obviously, but there was an even scarier living doll who will be: Ten-year-old British screamo/metal singer Harper Akudama, who looked like an angel until she opened her mouth and out roared the impressively fearsome voice of a monster (or Cookie Monster). “That was brilliant. It was like a mouse turning into a vampire bat,” marveled Simon, who’s apparently a closet metal fan.

So, Harper made it the next round, alongside other young talent like 18-year-old Australian contemporary dancer Max Ostler (who Simon called “the Harry Styles of dance”) and 13-year-old Eurovision Junior/The Voice Poland alumnus Sara James, who earned Simon’s Golden Buzzer. That leaves only two Golden Buzzers — Heidi’s and Sofia’s — left in play, so tune in next Tuesday to see more auditions, and to see if any other mystery celebrities show up in Raggedy Annie disguise.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Follow Lyndsey on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Amazon

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tom Hiddleston to narrate first Winnie the Pooh story on sleep app Calm

    The Hollywood actor joins other famous faces on the app including Harry Styles, David Walliams and Matthew McConaughey.

  • A mischievous god, a reverend and a newly engaged man: Tom Hiddleston has been busy

    The actor loves plumbing new depths within Loki as the Marvel character undergoes different iterations. He also stars as a 19th century vicar caught up in a mystery in "The Essex Serpent."

  • Amber Heard Denies ‘Slightly Insane’ Rumor She’s Been Cut from ‘Aquaman 2’

    Heard's reps were quick to deny that Warner Bros. is recasting her role in the upcoming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p