‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’ Star Tim Norman Found Guilty In Murder For Hire Plot In Killing Of Co-Star & Nephew Andre Montgomery

Tom Tapp
·1 min read

On of the stars of OWN’s hit reality series Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s was found guilty today on three charges related to the death of his nephew, who was also on the show, in 2016.

A jury convicted James “Tim” Norman, 43, of two federal murder-for-hire counts and one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, according to the Saint Louis Post-Dispatch. The panel concluded that Norman hired two people to kill Andre Montgomery, who was 21, on March 14, 2016. They concluded Norman later tried to cash a $450,000 life insurance policy taken out on his nephew months earlier.

The prosecution alleged that Norman paid an exotic dancer $10,000 to to lure Montgomery to the murder site. They further alleged that Norman paid another man $5,000 to kill Montgomery. Both the dancer and the alleged shooter testified against the reality TV star.

Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty, according to AP, but Norman could get to life in prison. That decision is set for Dec. 15.

The duo were prominently featured in the reality show that ran for nine seasons on OWN. It followed Robbie Montgomery — Norman’s mother and Montgomery’s grandmother — and those who helped her run a string of Sweetie Pie’s soul-food restaurants in the region.

