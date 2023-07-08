Welcome to the summer of the £1,500 straw bag. Are they really worth it?

'Many of the new luxury crop of raffia totes are anything but understated. In fact, their USP is in their bold, logo-emblazoned look' says Holt - Getty

A straw bag once conjured images of carefree nonchalance. They were the kind of bags you picked up for a song at a market in Provence then filled with strawberries and a baguette on your way home. They were tinged with romantic visions of picnics in wildflower fields or long, lazy bike rides in sizzling summer heat. If they became a little worn from carting around vintage linens and artisan cheese, then that only added to the charm.

Now the straw bag’s natural habitat has changed. They’re perched on the counters of upscale restaurants, carried in Business Class and touted on the front row at the couture shows – and they can cost as much as 100 times more than their humble predecessors. From big name designer brands to understated luxury names, this summer’s It handbags are all glossed-up cousins of the original straw totes.

Bag to the future: Jane Birkin living her best French girl life in the 1970s - Getty

“I love the classic market basket, but felt it could be improved with a luxury hand,” says Melissa Morris, the founder of Métier, which is known for its “stealth wealth” bags, usually rendered in classic leathers and suedes. This summer, Morris has launched a new collection of “Cala” styles, which have the same laidback woven feel of a straw bag but with a far sleeker finish.

“I developed our woven fabric with an artisan outside of Florence. The magic is that it’s super lightweight and slouchy yet really strong,” she explains of the designs, which range in price from £950 to £1,650. “I always found my market buys would not last and also were heavy and stiff, they almost hurt when they hit your leg. Ours is soft, lightweight and slouchy. To me the end result is something that retains the relaxed nature of the original basket, but feels infinitely more elegant and timeless,” she says.

Stealth wealth: Métier's take has a sleeker finish than a traditional raffia bag

Indeed, you could well imagine Jane Birkin prancing down a Parisian street with a Cala flung over her shoulder in place of the traditional baskets she famously carried when she was living her best French girl life in the 1970s. But where Métier’s version of a basket bag conforms to the original’s low-key appeal, many of the new luxury crop of raffia totes are anything but understated. In fact, their USP is in their bold, logo-emblazoned look.

Labels leading the way with these styles include Loewe, Celine and Saint Laurent. Often a bag’s provenance is unmistakable; Loewe’s £795 canvas trimmed raffia bag has the brand’s name stamped across the handles while a £1,200 striped tote from its collaboration with Paula’s Ibiza has a giant leather logo patch on the front.

All seasons: French model and Rouje founder Jeanne Damas wore a bucket style at Paris Fashion Week in February - Getty

Celine’s offering, which starts at £520, has the rustic look of the styles you’d see piled up at a stall on the side of the road, but with added giant leather CC logos in a variety of colours from tan to baby pink – the website also emphasises that each basket is hand-braided and completely unique. Saint Laurent’s look is a little more subtle, but look closely and you’ll see gold YSL hardware, which would glint pleasingly when perched on a picnic blanket or sun lounger as proof that this was no bargain purchase but a proper designer investment.

“Raffia bags are all about that light, easy, and carefree summer style that give our customers a statement look, whether they’re on a city break or at the beach,” says Libby Page, market director at Net-a-Porter, where searches are up 50 per cent year-on-year. “They’re also a great way to combine different textures and experiment, especially when on holiday.” Page pinpoints Khaite, Givenchy, Hunting Season and Valentino’s straw bag offerings as the new ones to watch this summer, while Loewe and Chloe lead the way as bestsellers in the category.

'Raffia bags are all about that light, easy, and carefree summer style that give our customers a statement look' says Page - Getty

For many, a luxe straw bag is an accessible way to buy into a designer as – despite prices seeming astronomical – they are often more affordable than the leather bags created by these brands. There are also plenty of opportunities to personalise your straw bag – a service offered by British label Rae Feather and small businesses like Roam Devon and the Straw Basket Company, because if you’re not going to flash a designer emblem, the next best thing is surely your own name?

There’s a democratic versatility to the new generation of upscale straw bags, which mean they’re loved as much by Gen Z influencers, who relish showing off their branded buys on social media – as older customers interested in timeless, useful purchases, which still feel a bit special (see 65-year-old French model and designer Ines de la Fressange, who carried a £395 Patou wicker bucket bag in Paris earlier this week).

Ines de la Fressange carried a £395 Patou wicker bucket bag in Paris earlier this week - Getty

“The basket bag category remains a part of our buying calendar all year round as they really go with everything. Currently, they are making up over 25 per cent of our total bag sales, with Dragon Diffusion, Loewe and Muun driving this,’ explains Cassie Smart, head of womenswear at Matches – a statistic that emphasises just how pervasive the straw bag trend has become.

“We see super-strong conversion with basket bags as it’s also a good way to buy into designers such as Loewe. However, it isn’t just the more accessible price point that does well. Ultra-luxury, super-elevated basket bags such as Bottega Veneta’s with leather handles were quick to connect with our top tier customers and have already sold out. We are also very excited to be launching Eilaf, winner of Fashion Trust Arabia’s 2022 prize, whose baskets are handwoven in Sudan.”

Unless you’re a lucky jet setter, for most of us our holiday dream of wafting around with a straw bag stuffed with beach towels/fresh fruit/market buys will only apply for a couple of weeks of the year. The rest of the time, they become a workhorse for everyday life.

“I wore my Cala yesterday when I was in the South of France and then landed last night and took it straight to my Marylebone studio with my white jeans and vest this morning,” confirms Morris. “That was the idea, I wanted a summer bag that translates effortlessly between city and sea.”

Are you tempted to try a straw bag? Which one would you buy? Tell us in the comments below.

