Welcome to the Sparrow Academy: Meet the new family of The Umbrella Academy season 3

Christian Holub
If you've seen season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, then you already know the jumping-off point for season 3. Having returned triumphantly to modern times after their sojourn in '60s Texas, the Umbrellas — Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), and Viktor (Elliot Page) — discover to their surprise that the present is not as they left it. A different group of superpowered siblings called the Sparrow Academy now lives in their house, having been raised by Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) in the Umbrellas' stead after he was displeased by meeting them in the '60s.

While all this was made clear in the final moments of the season 2 finale, the members of the Sparrow Academy were shrouded in shadow, having not been cast yet. But now we know all their names, faces, powers, and numbers (like the Umbrellas, the Sparrows are numbered 1-7 in order of their father's preference). So here's our handy character guide for season 3 of The Umbrella Academy!

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Viktor Hargreeves (Elliot Page) has a sit-down with Marcus (Justin Cornwell) in 'The Umbrella Academy' season 3

Number One: Marcus (Justin Cornwell)

Power: Super strength

The Sparrows are even more competitive about their numerical designations than the Umbrellas, so pulling the No. 1 rank is no easy achievement. Marcus had to fight for his position, and he definitely comes off like a strong leader: When he talks, his siblings listen. When he punches, his enemies go down. But is he tough enough to withstand the apocalyptic threats the Umbrella Academy reckons with on a regular basis?

Incidentally, his powers seem roughly equivalent to Luther's — before the latter went through gorilla body surgery on the moon, that is.

Netflix The new version of Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min) in 'The Umbrella Academy' season 3

Number Two: Ben (Justin H. Min)

Power: Monster tentacles

His face is familiar, but this isn't the Ben the Umbrella Academy grew up with. The Sparrow Academy version is leaner, meaner, and tougher. (You can read about the full scope of his transformation in EW's Summer Preview interview with Min.)

On top of that, Ben's old designation in the Umbrella Academy was Number Six. But he's Number Two among the Sparrows, which create parallels with how Diego has long bristled at Luther's superior rank in the Umbrellas.

"Even though the scene is not shown in season 3, you can tell that Ben was at one point Number One and was demoted to Two," Min says. "That huge chip on his shoulder is something he carries with him throughout the season."

Min continues, "There are so many parallels between Sparrow Ben and Diego. That was something I thought quite a lot about. Diego's chip on his shoulder manifests itself as hurt and sadness, where I think Ben's chip on his shoulder about being Number Two manifests as pure, unadulterated rage."

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Ben (Justin H. Min) meets with Fei (Britne Oldford) in 'The Umbrella Academy' season 3

Number Three: Fei (Britne Oldford)

Power: Can emit blackbirds from her body

Like Ben, Fei's power involves quite a bit of body horror. But that's not the only reason they work so closely together.

"They connect on their ability to think about things in a more logical way," Min says. "Ben always saw Fei as his right-hand person, who he could convince to do things for him when he was Number One. So over the course of the season, he goes back to her and starts to scheme with her in the same way. I think they do connect on a visceral, inherent level because of their powers, but more than that I think making sure they show dominance in their family is something that's important to both of them."

Number Four: Alphonso (Jake Epstein)

Power: Voodoo pain

He may not be pretty to look at, but Alphonso packs a punch. Perhaps a better way of saying it is that he packs your punch. Any damage inflicted on the fourth Sparrow is reflected back at the attacker in equal measure, as if you were stabbing your own voodoo doll. No wonder he's so chill. What could hurt him?

Netflix Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez) in 'The Umbrella Academy' season 3

Number Five: Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez)

Power: Gravity manipulation

You might say Sloane is the resident softie of the Sparrow Academy. She's very pretty and sweet, and definitely the most willing of the Sparrows to try connecting with the Umbrellas — Luther in particular catches her eye. But that doesn't mean you should underestimate her abilities. Sloane's control over gravity — you know, that fundamental force of nature — makes her one of the single most powerful people in either family.

Netflix Jayme (Cazzie David), Ben (Justin H. Min), Christopher, and Alphonso (Jake Epstein) in 'The Umbrella Academy' season 3

Number Six: Jayme (Cazzie David)

Power: Hallucinogenic black spit

Getting spit on by someone is already insulting enough on its own, wouldn't you say? Well, saliva is Jayme's favorite weapon, since hers has the additional effect of inducing strange visions in whoever comes in contact with it. Even if you think you're winning the battle, that might just be Jayme playing with your head.

Number Seven: Christopher (n/a)

Power: Energy beams

Ever since casting reports made clear that the Sparrow Academy would to include a floating cube, we've had questions — namely, will he talk?

The answer: Christopher does talk, but only members of the Sparrow Academy can understand him. That excludes both the Umbrella Academy and the show's viewers.

"At one point I thought that we would give him a voice, but then we decided it was more interesting and a lot more fun if they're the only ones who understand him," showrunner Steve Blackman says. "I think he's a very tough personality, but only the Sparrows understand the insults that he's spewing at the Umbrella Academy."

Blackman adds, "It was fun making an inanimate object come to life. We did a lot of work to figure out how he moved and how he acted. Finding his actual voice went through many iterations, and I still giggle because he's got the right syntax and the right rhythm of speech. You don't know exactly what he's saying, but you get that it's just not nice."

