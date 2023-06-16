I welcome science and had two babies thanks to IVF – but let’s remember what it’s for

Artificial insemination

It’s hard to remember the ethical and religious brouhaha surrounding the world’s first “test-tube baby” in 1978. Louise Joy Brown was technically conceived in a Petri dish but as she’s now 44 with two sons of her own, her origin is the stuff of pub quiz questions rather than moral outrage.

We’ve come a long way since then, in every sense; figures from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, which governs the UK sector, show that numbers of IVF infants born per year grew from 1,238 in 1991 to 390,000 in 2021.

As the mother of two such precious appliance-of-science bundles, I know the mighty impact each tiny statistic – all rose-leafed cheeks, soft-splayed hands and dimpled elbows – will have had on their parents. Which is a long-winded way of saying I have no problem about making babies in a lab when making love at home doesn’t quite cut the mustard.

But I surely can’t be alone in my misgivings about embryo research that threatens to take us in the direction of dystopia.

Last month it was announced a baby had been born in Britain with DNA from three people after a pioneering IVF procedure that aims to prevent children from inheriting incurable diseases. That, I can understand. There but for the grace of God go any of us.

But now we learn scientists from the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology have created synthetic human embryos using stem cells, without the need for eggs or sperm.

At this stage, the synthetic embryos don’t have a beating heart, gut or beginnings of a brain, but models show the presence of primordial cells that are the precursor cells of eggs and sperm.

The short-term goal is to provide insights into miscarriages and genetic disorders. But we must be mindful of the long-term consequences. Nobody yet knows if these embryos have the potential to develop into living creatures which is all the more reason to pause and consider the ethical and legal implications.

Are we still talking about helping real people to have healthy babies? It doesn’t sound like it to me.

Science has long been hailed as “the torch that illuminates the world”. Without close scrutiny, tight regulation and public discourse it could burn humankind into ashes.

