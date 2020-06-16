Welcome Randy Hackbart to MOBIA

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2020 /CNW/ - MOBIA is excited to welcome Randy Hackbart to the Western Canada team as an Enterprise Account Executive.

For 25 years, Randy has been laser focused on business and technology, and finding unique, innovative and custom IT solutions for his customers. He has worked with businesses of all sizes to introduce solutions that allow them to save time, be more secure, become agile and enable their IT initiatives to support broader business objectives. "I pride myself on being customer focused and solutions oriented. Earning the trust of my customers is paramount to me -- it allows me to become an extension of their team, play the role of trusted advisor and have fun along the way," said Hackbart.

Being part of a company that mirrors his belief that a strong team is built on trust, innovation and fun is part of what drew Randy to MOBIA. "You are only as good as the team behind you. And the team at MOBIA is top notch. Every person I have met is passionate, smart, creative and united around finding ingenious solutions for customers," said Hackbart. "The current circumstances of the world might make it seem like a strange time to make a career change. I took it as a moment to pause and reflect on what I was doing and what I really wanted. I realized that I do my best work and have the most fun when I am coming up with unique, custom approaches to complex problems. I wanted to do more of that. And at MOBIA that is exactly what I will get to do."

"Randy embodies what it means to be a member of the MOBIA team," said Rob Lane, CEO of MOBIA. "From getting to know him over the past several months, it is evident that he is not only intelligent beyond measure but driven by a kind heart and values having fun at work. His ability to forge meaningful relationships allows him to deeply connect with others, really understand the problem they're trying to solve and bring forth bespoke solutions. I am honoured that Randy has decided to join MOBIA and know he will have a monumental impact.

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a full-suite systems integrator leveraging technology to optimize business transformations in the pillars of people, process, culture and technology. www.mobia.io

