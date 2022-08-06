Welcome to Plathville 's Moriah Plath and Siblings Say They've 'Decided to Not Be Divided Anymore'

Shafiq Najib
·4 min read
Moriah Plath talks to her parents on 'Welcome to Plathville'
Moriah Plath talks to her parents on 'Welcome to Plathville'

TLC

The Plath family is coming back together. Kinda.

On Friday, Welcome to Plathville stars Moriah, Micah, Lydia and Isaac shared a lengthy statement via Instagram on behalf of their famous family to address the show's fourth season, which ended on Tuesday, and turmoil that the group has dealt with.

"We as a family have decided to not be divided anymore," began their statement, which was not shared by the other two family members on social media, oldest silbing Ethan Plath and his wife Olivia. "There is a lot more to the story than what you all have seen on the show."

"While we understand that this is a TV show and we are not in control how the show is edited, we are actually a family that is full of love and respect for each other," the family continued.

RELATED: Welcome to Plathville's Olivia Plath Reveals Her History with Kim — and Their First Argument

They added, "That being said, we as a family are not going to sit back and watch as our family is driven apart."

Referring to an example of a storyline from the last episode of their show, the family said, "What Olivia said about our mom using Ethan's credit card was not the full story."

"Mom and Ethan had a business agreement in which Ethan earned a good bit of money," they explained. "And both parties were aware of any transactions that were made. Our mom should have had the opportunity to defend herself and tell her side of the story."

"Some of us kids have been rebels and are finding our place in life and are very thankful to be supported and unconditionally loved by our family…no matter what choices we make or who we become," the statement continued.

Welcome to Plathville's Moriah Plath Is Furious at Max for Lying About Their Split on Social Media
Welcome to Plathville's Moriah Plath Is Furious at Max for Lying About Their Split on Social Media

TLC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The statement also discussed the consequences of the misunderstandings about their family, especially among the younger Plaths.

"Please remember that we are human and do make mistakes," the family said. "Nobody is perfect and we continue to learn and grow with every day. Not one person is at fault. We also have younger siblings that are at very vulnerable ages and this is not fair nor healthy for them."

"We've come to the realization that unless we speak up this cycle will never end," they affirmed.

As they concluded their note, the family asked their followers to "have compassion for us and understand that not everything you see on the show is as it actually is in real life."

"THANK YOU for your continued support. Family first!" they wrote, before signing off: "With love from: The Plath Family."

RELATED: 'Welcome to Plathville' : Ethan Feels Like He 'Gave Up' His Sibling Relationships for His Marriage

Olivia Plath — who is married to Ethan Plath — appeared to have an opinion of her own about the family, however.

When a fan wrote a comment about "The 'Plath Family' post" on her latest Instagram, Olivia, 24, responded, "Dysfunctional systems like to protect dysfunction."

Welcome to Plathville
Welcome to Plathville

Olivia Marie Plath/Instagram

Later, Olivia shared photos from her travels in Europe with Ethan, writing, "How could you be sad in a place this beautiful? So grateful for these days spent exploring. I might never go home."

Olivia's brother, Nathan Meggs, also posted on Instagram with a note that said, "Be careful what you hear about somebody, you might be hearing it from the problem."

Reps for TLC and the show's production company have not yet commented.

Olivia and her mother-in-law Kim Plath recently exchanged their first words after years of silence in the show's season 4 finale episode.

Aside from dealing with her strained relationship with Olivia, Kim, 49, also recently announced she and her husband Barry Plath are parting ways after 24 years of marriage.

Olivia and Kim Plath from Welcome to Plathville
Olivia and Kim Plath from Welcome to Plathville

tlc

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, the former couple said, "After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage."

"While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us," they shared.  "We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mountain biker falls 60 feet from prohibited ‘slickrock off-road’ in Zion National Park

    “The rider fell about 60 feet and suffered multiple compound fractures,” officials said.

  • What’s Next for Chrissy Metz After ‘This Is Us’?

    Now that This Is Us has come to an end , there’s only one question on fans’ minds: What’s next for Chrissy Metz (who played Kate...

  • Hosepipe ban comes into force amid hot and dry conditions

    Months of little rainfall, combined with record-breaking temperature in July, have left rivers at exceptionally low levels.

  • Jessica Simpson Slipped Back Into Her Daisy Dukes, 17 Years Later

    A sartorial blast from the past.

  • Londoners try 'store cupboard classics' ice cream

    STORY: Ketchup and mayo-flavored ice creams, anyone?Londoners basking under the hottest ever summer are getting the chanceto sample a range of rather unusual ice cream flavors(Hannah Wearne, Retail associate) “So this is The Ice Cream Project created by Anya Hindmarsh, so this is all about elevating the everyday flavours. So we’ve taken British store cupboard classics and turned them into ice creams, so we have flavours like Heinz Baked Beans, mayo, ketchup, we also have Quaker Rolled Oats, PG Tips, all of the fun things that you usually get in your store cupboard.”The Ice Cream Project runs until August 28(Adrienne Konviser, Customer) “We came early this morning, we’ve been so excited the whole day and we had to come and try all these amazing flavours. I'm so impressed, it's such fun and it's great for the kids and yeah, we were excited, weren’t we?”(Izzy Konviser, Customer)"Yeah, there's lots of weird flavors."(Saaliha Ledgister, Customer) “I tried mayonnaise and ketchup so far. The mayonnaise wasn’t good. The ketchup is a bit better but they’re not as sweet as I would like because I’ve got quite a sweet tooth.“

  • Toni Collette Shot Each ‘Staircase’ Death Scene in One Take After Speaking to Kathleen Peterson in Her Head

    Each morning as Toni Collette brushes her teeth, an owl stares back at her. The stoic bird of prey is not perched outside her window but rather ornately sitting on her countertop, contorted into the shape of a ceramic coffee mug that she places her toothbrush into before she starts her day. “It’s there looking […]

  • Lisa Kudrow Said It Was "Jarring" to See Herself Next to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on Friends

    "I realized that I don't really look like I thought I looked."

  • Timeline in the case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee

    Archie died at 12.15pm on Saturday August 6.

  • I tried ice-cream cakes from 3 popular chains, and the best was also way cheaper than the rest

    I'm a pro baker who picked up premade ice cream cakes from chains Dairy Queen, Cold Stone Creamery, and Baskin-Robbins to see which had the best.

  • Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Celebrate 3 Years of Being Together: 'You Make Everything Better'

    "Most wonderful three years ever," Zooey Deschanel wrote in a sweet tribute to boyfriend Jonathan Scott on Instagram Friday

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • ‘Beautiful little boy’ Archie Battersbee dies in hospital, mother announces

    The 12-year-old had been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother Hollie Dance in April.

  • Why Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Broke Up So Suddenly

    Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have broken up after almost a year of dating—here's why.

  • Demaryius Thomas died of seizure disorder complications, autopsy report reveals

    The Broncos Pro Bowler was found dead in the shower last December.

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • Jonathan Huberdeau agrees to eight-year, $84m extension with Flames

    CALGARY — Newly-acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau has agreed to an eight-year, US$84 million extension with the Calgary Flames Thursday. The 29-year-old was a part of the July 22 deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Calgary had also acquired MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in the trade. Huberdeau finished last season with 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points. His point total had him tied for second in the NHL, while his 85 assists we