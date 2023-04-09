Welcome to one of America’s least-known yet most-visited National Parks

Tennessee highway 96 as seen from Double Arch Bridge at Natchez Trace Parkway near Franklin, Tennessee - Getty

I am somewhere around Lower Broadway, Nashville, Tennessee – trying to buy some Argentinian malbec to soothe my jet lag – when I ask the stupidest question in the history of travel. The road is calm, downtown Nashville seems quiet, so I ask the guy at the checkout of the liquor store, “Hey, do you know if there are any decent bars around here?”

The exuberantly tattooed young man stares at me as though I probably have an IQ of four and gently says, “Er, yes, sir, if you go about a block or two south, you should find a couple of bars.”

With my wine in a brown-paper bag, I do as I am told, and after 30 seconds’ strolling, I realise my ridiculous error. I am right next to one of the noisiest party streets in the United States of America. It’s like Soho on a weirdly hot and sunny New Year’s Eve with everyone in cowboy hats and the speakers turned to 11.

Open-air drag-show buses scream past, the Casa Rosa Cantina is blasting out excellent Tex-Mex “Voodoo Hex” country blues, like maybe 70 other multi-floored, multicoloured megabars, from the Redneck Riviera to the Whiskey Bent Saloon to the man in a gold lamé US Navy blazer who has set up his own synthesiser with 200-decibel drum machine right by Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock ’n’ Roll Steakhouse. It is all so loud, I am tempted to hide in the Glen Campbell Museum.

This is it, then. This is where the Natchez Trace Parkway – a route possibly first trodden by migrating bison in 10,000BC – begins its languid journey across the hidden places of the Deep South, commencing just to the south-west of Nashville, at the Loveless Café, and culminating at Natchez, Mississippi, where everyone heads down the mighty river to New Orleans.

The Natchez Trace Parkway is linear: a 444-mile-long road that follows a prehistoric woodland trail, sometimes intertwining with it (look for signs saying “The Old Trace”). There is no entrance fee, you can drop in and off the road as you like, but while you are driving it, there are definite rules: don’t go over 50mph, no trucks allowed, cyclists have priority, buildings do not exist.

This means you must veer off the road for a bed or a meal, but that’s part of the fun, exploring the backlands of the South. Like America’s national parks, it is immaculately maintained. And some of it is seriously remote: you can go 50 miles without mobile-phone coverage.

After a sound, noiseless sleep in Nashville’s lovably venerable Hermitage hotel – which boasts “the most beautiful toilets in America” – I make my first stop: prosperous Franklin, a few miles down the Trace, and one of the most agreeable, walkable small towns in the US. The town is soaked in vivid American history. A brief, brutal, nocturnal Civil War battle was fought between the now-drowsy Franklin shops and chapels: it was said you could walk from the draper’s to the ­saddlery on the piled corpses.

The Hermitage Hotel - The Hermitage Hotel

Get an all-too-real sense of the gore at the startling Carnton House Museum, where a family of the Old South nursed thousands of wounded, defeated Confederate soldiers for weeks after the battle. The floorboards of the bedrooms are still purpled with the blood of urgent amputations. After a day of this, you will need to refresh yourself: try Culaccino’s Italian restaurant, in Franklin’s pretty downtown. Just grab a table, in or out, and order Einstein’s Theory of Love (it’s a cocktail with Ford’s Gin, Cynar, orange, salt and olive oil). The ragu is rhapsodic.

Now it’s time to really hit the Trace and see what makes it special. Because it’s truly not like driving anywhere else. It is driving as Zen. The beautiful road meanders left and right, like it is lovingly rocking you in a cradle. The speed limit, frustrating at first, soon calms the troubled spirit. Cyclists whirr past and no one cares. The grandly green countryside – oak, black gum and hickory – ladders bright sunlight on your eyelids, kicking up the meditative alpha waves. And it just goes on and on. Gloriously.

This hotel rocks: the Commodore is an artfully restored ‘rickety 1930s gaff’ - Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

Every so often, there are slightly boring stops, perfectly signposted. So you’ll find yourself staring at some anonymous 2,000-year-old Native American burial mounds, while thinking, “Well, this is tedious, we have this type of thing in Britain.” But then you sit in silence (the Trace is blissfully quiet throughout) and you begin to notice things. The way the soft, warm breeze unfurls sine waves through the high brown grass. The shadow of a ­buzzard, briefly heraldic on a vivid green meadow. The whirr of insects and the chitter of birdlife, and the slow, slow beating of your own contented heart.

But where to sleep?

Tonight, I haul myself off the Trace and into a tiny, quaint, mid-Tennessee town – Linden – with one hotel and maybe 94 churches. I don’t know about the churches, but the hotel rocks: it’s called the Commodore and it’s a rickety 1930s gaff artfully restored by a charming couple from Rhode Island who take me kayaking on the vodka-clear waters of the Buffalo river (two minutes away), where I see a bald eagle, swig a tinny of Running Elk beer, and decide that life can only get better if we now drink too much pinot noir, eat deep-fried devilled eggs, and listen to loud country rock in the hotel’s speakeasy. Which we do.

Onwards, onwards. The particular pleasure of a road trip is, of course, the sense of constant movement, the endless fount of bubbling newness as you turn the next green corner. You never know what’s a-comin’. For me, it is a small slice of north-west Alabama, where I see Helen Keller’s water pump – the most famous water pump in the world – in sleepy, bucolic Tuscumbia, next to some very unbucolic strip malls.

Hellen Keller's home in Florence, Alabama - Chris Granger

Across the next state border – making a stop for the now-tranquil, osprey-haunted Colbert Ferry point, right on the Trace and pivotal in multiple wars – I sample a taste of sunburnt Tupelo, Mississippi, which is a positive tsunami of Elvis-was-born-here kitsch: halfway down Elvis Presley Drive you can see Elvis Presley’s childhood church, Elvis Presley’s childhood home, and Elvis Presley’s childhood outhouse (replica). If all this Elvisiana works up an appetite, aim for a Smash burger at the Neon Pig butchery and boho bar, a couple of miles north of Elvis Presley Central. It was named “the best burger in America” a few years ago. Deservedly.

Back at my sleek Tupelo hotel, I review the day and the burger, as I ­happily listen to the barman telling me about his wife who sleeps with the neighbour, and muses, “Hey, did I tell you about those three heart attacks I had?” They do this a lot in the Deep South: tell you all their secrets, unprompted. Which makes this road trip unexpectedly and delightfully entertaining for solo travellers.

After a brief stop at Jackson – where I sip the delicious gin fizz at the swooningly lovely antebellum Fairview Inn – I approach the official end of the Trace at Natchez, Mississippi. Here, there is an even deeper, barely known secret: it’s called the Forks of the Road and it’s a patch of grass where thousands of slaves – maybe, incredibly, a million in total – were paraded and sold from the 1820s to the 1860s after being cruelly marched down the Trace. This half-acre of abiding suffering is marked with perhaps three placards. No one really likes to talk about it.

A happier district is Under-the-Hill, where historic, crumbling Natchez (once the richest city in the West: cotton plus slaves equals money) slumps down next to the silent, imperturbable Mississippi and demands bourbon whiskey and a comely wench.

In 1830, J H Ingraham called Under-the-Hill “a nucleus of vice” and “a moral sty”, full of “fashionably dressed young men, tawdrily arrayed females, sailors, Kentucky boatmen, mulattoes, pigs, dogs and dirty children”. These days, it’s a tad calmer, quite touristy, but a great place for catfish tacos and craft IPA at the Camp gastro­pub, while you look vaguely at Ol’ Man River. Revive yourself for the final drive at the Papi y Papi Steampunk ­Coffee Roasters: it does the best macchiato in Mississippi.

And so we make the final swing: down the green, feverish Mississippi river valley to the Big Easy (just as the fur traders, Native Americans, revolutionary armies, and coffled slaves would have done, though they generally went by boat). The journey will end with a party town, as it began with one.

But is New Orleans still partying? “Nola” was one of the last cities I visited before Covid and, to be honest, I’ve been a bit worried for the old place – the most pleasurable city in the ­Americas. Are they still shucking Gulf oysters at Felix, falling over drunk in Jackson Square, tootling blue notes on Frenchmen Street, and finessing turtle soup with a dash of sherry in the ­Garden District?

The first thing I see as I emerge from my hotel is a phenomenally tall 60-something man in lilac shorts and knee-high black socks wearing a “Don’t blame me, I voted for Trump” T-shirt as he walks two impossibly cute dogs and buys a bottle of prosecco, and I relax.

Scruffy, edgy, funny, lurid, violently dainty and consistently delightful, Nawlins is doing just fine. Now I just need to eat me some of those oysters, with saltine crackers and horseradish sauce. And all will be well.

