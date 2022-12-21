Welcome to our Miami Hurricanes live signing day updates for the 2023 recruiting class

Happy early signing day everyone — or, more specifically, happy first day of the three-day early signing period for college football!

Stay tuned right here, because we’ll be updating this live blog as what is expected to be one of the finest signing day classes in the nation comes to fruition for the University of Miami.

UM football coach Mario Cristobal, in keeping with his reputation, had gathered a stellar Class of 2023 commitments on the eve of signing day.

As of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Cristobal’s class was ranked third nationally behind Alabama and Georgia by recruiting sites On3, 247Sports and ESPN, and sixth by Rivals. But as most of us who have been on this yearly ride know, those rankings fluctuate steadily as programs get surprise commitments and players from various programs flip their allegiances, which, in turn, affect the rankings of everyone else.

Cristobal’s news conference at UM will be in the late afternoon, early evening hours, and we’ll be there as well.

So hang on, it should be a fun ride!