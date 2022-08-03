Welcome to KC Chiefs camp, Orlando Brown Jr. (now we can change the subject): podcast

For the first time since his contract situation became newsworthy, Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., practiced with the team and spoke about his future.

Brown arrived at training camp this week and said he wanted to be a member of the Chiefs for the rest of his career. He also immediately practiced with the first team. On today’s episode of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast, you’ll hear from Brown, as well as from beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell and columnist Vahe Gregorian.

Also discussed: the role of special teams in the Chiefs’ roster decisions and composition, and tight end Travis Kelce’s his recently restructured contract.

Story links:

Orlando Brown’s return despite contract dispute reflects vital part of Chiefs culture

Travis Kelce says he wants to be a Kansas City Chief for the rest of his career