Welcome to Collina Strada's Strange Animalia

The Fall 2023 show featured a menagerie of wild looks.

Collina Strada has always embraced a more eco-friendly approach to fashion, but this season, the brand truly took "being one with nature" to the next level.

The Fall 2023 show took place Friday in a botanical-inspired venue full of woodsy green drapes and wooden benches. With help from Isamaya Ffrench, the models walked out in animal-like prosthetics: a pig snout, a parrot's beak, even a full dog headpiece (not to mention creative director Hillary Taymour's actual dog, which made a surprise appearance on the runway). Horns, whiskers, ears, scales — you name it, they were all part of the show. All the while, a soundtrack of barking and roaring noises droned on in the background. In a way, the show was a more whimsical, modern take on "Animal Farm."

As if all this wasn't exciting enough, the runway featured a star-studded cast, including Kelly Mittendorf, Tommy Dorfman and Aaron Philip, many of whom were transformed into their Animorph-ian (a familiar theme for the designer) counterparts.

As for the collection itself, Taymour continues to nail the eclectic, acid trip-esque designs highly sought after by Gen Zers, but with a theriomorphic twist. Lots of layering took place: A model in a reptilian headpiece wore a swamp-green floral lace lingerie top and matching pants under a tiny pleated mini skirt of the same color, all tied together with an oversized checkered trench coat. Meanwhile, another model with a dolphin beak donned a silver vest with fin detailing on either shoulder. This was layered atop a blue water-patterned blouse and gray long-sleeve.

As per usual, there was no shortage of beautiful dresses on the runway, including a delicately gathered and patterned organza number with an asymmetrical hem worn by Philip. Dorfman closed the show as an elfin bride in a silk spaghetti-strapped wedding gown with a floral lettuce hem.

See every look from Collina Strada's Fall 2023 collection below.

