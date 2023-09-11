‘Welcome to the Barrel House.’ Stunning estate with unique design lists in Bay Area

A home with an eye-catching design that was inspired by one of the most famous architects in the world has landed on the Northern California real estate market.

“Welcome to The Barrel House,” the listing on Compass says. The home is listed for $5.29 million — and it gets its name from its one-of-a-kind build that was sparked by an unusual object: You guessed it, a barrel.

“The inspiration for this home came from the beauty of four enormous redwood water barrels that were used as the cornerstones of the residence,” a news release about the home said. “The theme of circular shapes flows throughout the home which mimics the surrounding forest near the center of the town of Woodside.”

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was designed by Sidney Hoover, whose work was influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright, and built in 1973. Many tempting features are scattered in and around the 2,660-square-foot residence, including:

Attached garage

Natural light

Huge windows

Skylights

The listing on Compass notes that the home could be someone’s “dream come true”, and listing agent Grayson Martin said walking through the home is an experience in itself.

“The first time I walked into The Barrel House it felt like I was entering another world. The enormous windows throughout the home bring not only the beauty of the trees but an abundance of natural light,” Martin said in a news release.

“The interior barrel walls speak of a past where redwood was used to hold rainwater in the northern California forests. They have been magically transformed into an architectural masterpiece like none other. The property speaks to those that love nature and the serenity it brings.”

Martin holds the listing with Chris Anderson.

Woodside is about 30 miles southeast of San Francisco.

