'Welcome back, America': World congratulates Joe Biden, allies and adversaries look ahead

International messages of congratulation started rolling in Saturday for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden after he was projected the winner of the presidential election over President Donald Trump. International allies contemplated a new White House that has raised the prospect of resuming a form of business as usual: a more fact-driven American presidency that wants to build bridges, not burn them.

Fiji's prime minister offered his good wishes before the race was even formally called, saying in a tweet that the U.S. and the tiny South Pacific island nation must work together tackle climate change and rebuild a battered global economy.

"Now, more than ever, we need the USA at the helm of these multilateral efforts (and back in the #ParisAgreement – ASAP!)," Frank Bainimarama wrote.

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin referred to Biden as "a true friend." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he looked forward to working with Biden on "our shared priorities" and also congratulated Kamala Harris, the first woman elected vice president, on her "historic achievement." Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa wished Biden "every success in leading the American people."

In Germany, foreign minister Heiko Maas called for a "new transatlantic beginning, a new deal." Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, said he was confident Biden would "unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction." Canada's leader Justin Trudeau said "our two countries are close friends and allies," while in France's capital Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo spoke for many around the world when she tweeted with relief: "Welcome back America."

The world had watched with unease, transfixed as President Donald Trump claimed premature victory in the hours after election, made unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and launched legal fights. Trump has yet to formally concede the race.

Still, as world leaders and diplomats reflected on what a Biden administration could mean for their engagement with the U.S., some global foreign policy voices cautioned the former vice president's biggest asset may be that he's not Trump.

"We expect a more practical approach to China from Biden, without all the constant China-bashing," said Huiyao Wang, a senior adviser to China's Vice Premier Liu He. Wang also directs the Center for China and Globalization, a Beijing tank think.

"If Biden is serious about improving the U.S. economy and finding a way out of its coronavirus mess then he needs to collaborate with China, not fight with it," Wang said, noting that "large structural differences" between how Beijing and Washington viewed the world on issues from markets to governance should not preclude working relations.

Biden "will certainly change the style of US foreign policy but will hardly be able/willing to reverse some of the its key trends, including confrontations w/China, Russia, and Iran," tweeted Dmitri Trenin, the director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, a foreign affairs think tank based in Russia's capital.

For some, Trump's defeat came with an assumption: Biden would set a foreign-policy course that eschews a fanboy approach to dictators, avoids zero-sum game trade wars and restores dignity to America's battered global image that poll after poll has shown dropped precipitously during Trump's watch, and that has emboldened authoritarian leaders from Brazil to Saudi Arabia to look to Trump for favor and friendship.

